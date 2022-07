SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details regarding a Franklin man who crashed his vehicle into a bear on State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:39 p.m., on Wednesday, June 29, when a 2013 Toyota Rav4 driven by 50-year-old John P. Hiles, of Franklin, was traveling north on State Route 8, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, and encountered a bear on the roadway. Hiles was unable to slow down before striking the bear.

