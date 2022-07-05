Warming becomes extreme by this weekend

By 1903, the town of Coarsegold had taken on all of the trappings of a civilized community. Here its citizens can be seen making ready for a huge 4th of July celebration. Long before the town of Madera was on the map, gold — heavy, coarse gold — was discovered in abundance along a gulch in what is now Eastern Madera County. With miners probing for placers on every creek and stream of the southern Mother Lode, its is no surprise that this entire area, approximately 35 miles from present day Madera, was inundated quickly with picks, pans, and prospectors who were all infected with gold fever.
Comments / 2