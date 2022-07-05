Lansing police find missing 58-year-old man

UPDATE: (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department says Larry Taylor has been found safe.

The alert has been canceled.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for a man who last spoke with his family in May.

Larry Taylor is 58-years-old, weighs about 175 pounds and is 5-foot-7.

His family reported him as missing and said they last spoke with him on May 15 over the phone.

Taylor’s phone has since been disconnected and his family said they are concerned about his welfare.

If you know anything about his whereabouts or condition, you can call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Stephanie Kennedy at 517-483-4620.

