San Antonio man drowns in Lake Conroe, authorities say

Update: Tuesday, July 5, 4:41 p.m.: The body of a 41-year-old man who went underwater at Canyon Lake over the weekend was recovered Tuesday afternoon, July 5, according to Comal County authorities, as reported by KENS 5. Robbie Berlingeri's family says he fell off the back of boat with his 2-year-old daughter and eventually went under when trying to save the little girl from drowning.

CANYON LAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO