Conroe, TX

San Antonio man drowns in Lake Conroe, authorities say

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Texas (CW39) — A San Antonio man is dead after authorities...

KSAT 12

San Antonio man drowns in Lake Travis, family says

SAN ANTONIO – Update July 6, 11:30 a.m. — Family and friends on social media have confirmed that the Travis County dive team has recovered the body. A San Antonio business owner and dance instructor drowned in Lake Travis Monday during a deadly weekend in Texas waters. Texas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Body of 41-year-old man who drowned in Canyon Lake found by authorities

Update: Tuesday, July 5, 4:41 p.m.: The body of a 41-year-old man who went underwater at Canyon Lake over the weekend was recovered Tuesday afternoon, July 5, according to Comal County authorities, as reported by KENS 5. Robbie Berlingeri's family says he fell off the back of boat with his 2-year-old daughter and eventually went under when trying to save the little girl from drowning.
CANYON LAKE, TX
mocomotive.com

Missing Person Juvenile – Tristan Windom-Reed

SPRING, TX — Tristan was last seen at home in the South Montgomery County area on July 2, 2022 at 1:30PM. Tristan is believed to in the area of Rayford Road near Imperial Oaks Blvd. We have no clothing descriptions for Tristan at this time. Tristan has been known to visit friends in the Kingwood area before.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Conroe#Swimming#Accident
Nationwide Report

26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)

26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)Nationwide Report. A 26-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Magnolia. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10 p.m. According to the authorities, a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit [...]
MAGNOLIA, TX
Ash Jurberg

Country music star visits Uvalde victim in San Antonio hospital

When staff from the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio contacted country music star Kevin Fowler to request a visit, Fowler didn't hesitate to answer yes. Fowler, who is currently touring Texas, stopped by the hospital to check up on some of his fans, including Mayah Zamora, who was seriously injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde in May.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing woman, 23, last seen nearly a month ago in NW Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen in the Houston area nearly a month ago. According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Karishma Marie Porbanderwala, 23, was last seen on June 8 near the Methodist Hospital off of SH 249 in northwest Harris County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

$1,000 reward for lost family heirloom - on Trail or Waterway area

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Constable Ryan Gable's deputy took a missing property report on 7/4/2022 from the Cole family. Mrs. Cole was out near Lake Woodlands and Woodlands Waterway when she lost a family necklace. It is described as; 14K white gold 16' 1.5mm rope chain, 4 prong diamond pendant, 3.25ct old European cut diamond (see attached photo). If found you can contact Deputy Barnes at 281-364-4211 reference report# 22E026936.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Pleasanton Express

South Bexar County accident claims lives of two Pleasanton residents

An early morning accident on Sunday, June 26, claimed the lives of Leonella Gaitan and Raymond Solis, both of Pleasanton. The accident occurred on the 2800 block of South Loop 1604 West. The other passengers in the vehicle, Steven Garcia (Leonella’s husband) and Teresa Solis (Raymond’s wife) were hospitalized and...
PLEASANTON, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

As fireworks popped off on Fourth of July night, one San Antonio family's home went up in flames

SAN ANTONIO — A family on the northwest side is grieving the loss of their house after it went up in flames the night of Fourth of July. The San Antonio Fire Department suspects fireworks to be the cause of the fire but the Rosales family said they didn't pop any on Monday night. Due to the extensive damage, the family said the City will be demolishing their home soon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

