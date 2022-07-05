San Antonio man drowns in Lake Conroe, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – Update July 6, 11:30 a.m. — Family and friends on social media have confirmed that the Travis County dive team has recovered the body. A San Antonio business owner and dance instructor drowned in Lake Travis Monday during a deadly weekend in Texas waters. Texas...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Lucky Evening Food Store in southwest Houston has been open for 20 years under the same owner. "It has gotten progressively worse in terms of crime over the last few decades, but these people were committed to the community," Loyd Neal, the attorney representing the owner of the store, said.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a scene after a man was found dead in southeast Houston near the Gulf Freeway. At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an HFD unit was on Cullen Boulevard and heading back to the station when they spotted the body of a man. Police said...
CONROE, Texas – Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned at Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Binh Le, of the San Antonio area. According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, just before 3 p.m., the...
A few hundred fish were found dead in the East Fork of the San Jacinto River on the west side of Cleveland on Saturday, and authorities are now investigating to see if the fish died from a contaminant in the river or another cause. According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel...
Update: Tuesday, July 5, 4:41 p.m.: The body of a 41-year-old man who went underwater at Canyon Lake over the weekend was recovered Tuesday afternoon, July 5, according to Comal County authorities, as reported by KENS 5. Robbie Berlingeri's family says he fell off the back of boat with his 2-year-old daughter and eventually went under when trying to save the little girl from drowning.
SPRING, TX — Tristan was last seen at home in the South Montgomery County area on July 2, 2022 at 1:30PM. Tristan is believed to in the area of Rayford Road near Imperial Oaks Blvd. We have no clothing descriptions for Tristan at this time. Tristan has been known to visit friends in the Kingwood area before.
SAN ANTONIO – The body of a San Antonio man who drowned at Lake Travis on the Fourth of July was recovered Wednesday morning. Roger Mendoza, 33, was involved in a swimming race with some friends at the lake in Austin, but he did not surface, his friends said.
26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)Nationwide Report. A 26-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Magnolia. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10 p.m. According to the authorities, a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit [...]
SAN ANTONIO — The search for a missing 41-year-old man who went underwater at Canyon Lake Sunday evening and never resurfaced has come to an end, Comal County authorities say. The man has been identified as Robbie Berlingeri. Comal County Emergency Services District 3 said Berlingeri went missing around...
When staff from the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio contacted country music star Kevin Fowler to request a visit, Fowler didn't hesitate to answer yes. Fowler, who is currently touring Texas, stopped by the hospital to check up on some of his fans, including Mayah Zamora, who was seriously injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde in May.
HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen in the Houston area nearly a month ago. According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Karishma Marie Porbanderwala, 23, was last seen on June 8 near the Methodist Hospital off of SH 249 in northwest Harris County.
HOUSTON - A family living in East Houston says they are dealing with inhumane treatment at their apartment complex. They’ve been living without air conditioning for well over a month as Houston experiences a historic heatwave. "I'm infuriated. I feel like it should be against the law for people...
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Constable Ryan Gable's deputy took a missing property report on 7/4/2022 from the Cole family. Mrs. Cole was out near Lake Woodlands and Woodlands Waterway when she lost a family necklace. It is described as; 14K white gold 16' 1.5mm rope chain, 4 prong diamond pendant, 3.25ct old European cut diamond (see attached photo). If found you can contact Deputy Barnes at 281-364-4211 reference report# 22E026936.
An early morning accident on Sunday, June 26, claimed the lives of Leonella Gaitan and Raymond Solis, both of Pleasanton. The accident occurred on the 2800 block of South Loop 1604 West. The other passengers in the vehicle, Steven Garcia (Leonella’s husband) and Teresa Solis (Raymond’s wife) were hospitalized and...
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was killed by fireworks Monday night. It happened in the 800 block of Harriman Place on the city’s Southwest Side. An SAPD source said the man was mortally injured after lighting a firework off his head. The medical examiner’s office identified...
SAN ANTONIO — A family on the northwest side is grieving the loss of their house after it went up in flames the night of Fourth of July. The San Antonio Fire Department suspects fireworks to be the cause of the fire but the Rosales family said they didn't pop any on Monday night. Due to the extensive damage, the family said the City will be demolishing their home soon.
