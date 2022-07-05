ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piercy, CA

Frank Edwards: A Celebration of Life

By Kym Kemp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event...

The Velvet Bandit Returns to Her Hometown of Willits to Sprinkle Joy and Make Political Points

The Velvet Bandit, Mendocino County’s homegrown street artist, has once again adorned some of Willits’s drab municipal surfaces with her vibrant paste-ups. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Velvet told us she returned to her childhood home of Willits to spend time with family and in true guerilla artist fashion blast her art around town for the citizens of Willits to enjoy.
WILLITS, CA
There Ain't No Cure

Every week it's more of the same. I tell myself that I will write something cheerful and light, then, without fail, the vast and seething continent on whose western edge we all live churns up some fresh, manmade horrors to bloody up the news cycle again. A mass shooting at a family-filled holiday parade, another undemocratic erosion of civil rights, or a brand-new app that lets people rent out the car they live in while they are at one of their four low-paying, gig economy jobs. Without fail, the American atrocity machine keeps rolling out new models on its only fully functioning factory production line. It's tiresome. At least I don't hear as much from the gormless buttheads who used to take issue with my political observations in a weekly paper whose literal motto is the "North Coast Journal of Politics, People and Art." I think even they understand the current score. We're living in Shitsville, people.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
(VIDEO) Humboldt County Celebrates Nation’s Birthday at Fourth of July Festival in Old Town Eureka

Look, it’s a strange and uneasy time in America. A bipartisan House select committee keeps dropping bombshells about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol; the Supreme Court just issued a series of momentous decisions that reshaped the country; and our ongoing epidemic of gun violence continues unabated — the latest incident being a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Chicago Highland Park, Illinois, that left at least six people dead and two dozen others hospitalized. Tumultuous times!
100 Families Provided with Small Vegetable Gardens

In its third year, Cooperation Humboldt’s mini garden initiative has brought gardens and garden mentorship to 100 Humboldt County families. The program provides small vegetable gardens for families with children aged eight and under as well as ongoing support and education to help the recipients grow more of their own food. Gardens were delivered as far south as Garberville, as far north as McKinleyville, and inland to Hoopa.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Central Avenue Road Work on July 9th

On Saturday, July 9, 2022, Humboldt County Public Works Road Division will be working on Central Avenue, putting plastic bike legends down. There will be brief lane closures between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thank you for your patience during this time.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RJ Thinks You Would Make a Great Pet Parent

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Rj. I am a male, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
City
Piercy, CA
1 New Hospitalization, 291 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health confirmed today the hospitalization of a resident in their 40s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 215 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 76 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, June 28, and Tuesday, July 5. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 19,813. An additional 4,147 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Ukiah Police Department completing investigation into alleged cat trapping

Following the return of a cat the owner believes was trapped and relocated, the Ukiah Police Department reports that it is completing its investigation and intends to forward the findings to the Mendocino County District’s Attorney’s Office to review. Ukiah resident Aphrael Dunston said one of her family’s...
UKIAH, CA
Two Arrested Following Willow Creek Assault

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 3, 2022, at about 10:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Eel River Brewing Company Brings Back Clarity Watermelon

This is a press release from Eel River Brewing Company:. Eel River Brewing Company, the first craft brewery on the West Coast to start producing hard sparkling water in 2018, is proud to announce that Clarity Watermelon is back and available now at a store near you as a year-round offering!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Deputies Revive Overdosing Ukiah Man Using Narcan

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 06-23-2022 at approximately 7:00 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of a possible adult male overdosed in the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive in Ukiah, California. Emergency Medical Personnel requested law...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
[UPDATE: 100% Contained] Fire Threatening Structures in the Covelo Area

About 5:15 p.m., firefighters learned of a two acre fire with flames running uphill and “immediately” threatening structures in the area of Hwy 162 and Short Creek Road. Multiple aircraft and engines have been dispatched to the “Nome Fire” as it is being called. Please remember...
COVELO, CA
Quake, July 4

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, July 2. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
Nordic Aquafarms Announces New Interim President Following Sudden Departure of Top Execs

PREVIOUSLY: Top Executives at Nordic Aquafarms’ U.S. Operations Mysteriously Part Ways With the Company. News broke over the holiday weekend that Erik Heim and Marianne Naess, the two people who have been the face of Nordic Aquafarms here in Humboldt County for the past three and a half years, had suddenly and inexplicably parted ways with the company.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Man arrested for possession of ghost gun in Mendocino County

REDWOOD VALLEY, Calif. — A man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm on June 25 near Redwood Valley. Mendocino County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a shooting around 4:30 a.m. on the 7700 block of North State Street. Upon arrival, the deputies came across 27-year-old Angelio Bettega and proceed to search him.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

