Hunter Schafer and Emma Watson Were a Dream Duo at Schiaparelli Couture

Two new She-Hulk photos have made their way onto the Internet. In these images, Jennifer Walters and Titania seem to be in a courtroom. It is unknown if these are from the same scene. But, the trailers for the series hint at some kind of action going down during a case. (Courtroom walls usually don't give away without a little bit of coaxing.) She-Hulk Daily captured the photos of the two women, and fans are hungry for as much as they can get in this regard. Empire Magazine also posted some images of Tatiana Maslany's character hopping out of that limousine in the trailer. While the CGI has been a constant source of conversation around the series, things have improved on that front and fans can expect even more footage before She-Hulk premieres on Disney+ next month. Check out the new images for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO