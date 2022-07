ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A 36-year-old Albany man was sentenced for his role in distributing meth in the mail and making fake government identification documents. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials announced in a press release Matthan Carroll used someone else's information, without their consent, to open a U.S. Post Office Box in Clifton Park. He pleaded guilty in February to selling a total of 277.41 grams, some of which was sent to people by mail.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO