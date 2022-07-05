ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney-area apartments scooped up by New York investment firm

By WFTV.com News Staff, Steven Ryzewski
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A still-new multifamily community located near Walt Disney World and in close proximity to Unicorp's O-Town West mixed-use development has traded hands for an eye-catching price tag.

Elan Ruby Lake, a 372-unit apartment complex completed in 2021, sold June 28 for $153.5 million, or $412,768 per unit.

Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar, is the seller and the project's developer. The buyer is 9950 E Circle LLC, an entity related to New York-based BlackRock Realty Advisors Inc.

