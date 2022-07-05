What’s next for Brightline now that Disney stop is no more?

Private High-Speed Rail Service Brightline Announces Its Service To Start Next Week MIAMI, FL - MAY 11: The Brightline train is seen at the new MiamiCentral terminal during the inaugural trip from Miami to West Palm Beach on May 11, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Brightline welcomed the media, politicians and other dignitaries to ride on the inaugural trip for the privately funded passenger train which is running from Miami to West Palm Beach with one stop in Fort Lauderdale. The $3.1 billion project, will eventually extend its rail system to Orlando International Airport and is scheduled to be completed by January 2021. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline still plans for a station near Walt Disney World -- even if the theme park is no longer involved.

The Miami-based intercity rail provider confirmed it still has plans for a South International Drive station after Disney said it is no longer going to have one at Disney Springs, the shopping/dining/entertainment complex on property. The south I-Drive station will be part of Brightline’s Orlando to Tampa route.

Here’s what has happened so far and what you need to know.

VIDEO: Brightline trains to chug along by holidays, but without passengers Brightline trains to chug along by holidays, but without passengers

©2022 Cox Media Group