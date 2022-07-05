ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

What’s next for Brightline now that Disney stop is no more?

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ryan Lynch
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMO3s_0gVZ7Ox900
Private High-Speed Rail Service Brightline Announces Its Service To Start Next Week MIAMI, FL - MAY 11: The Brightline train is seen at the new MiamiCentral terminal during the inaugural trip from Miami to West Palm Beach on May 11, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Brightline welcomed the media, politicians and other dignitaries to ride on the inaugural trip for the privately funded passenger train which is running from Miami to West Palm Beach with one stop in Fort Lauderdale. The $3.1 billion project, will eventually extend its rail system to Orlando International Airport and is scheduled to be completed by January 2021. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline still plans for a station near Walt Disney World -- even if the theme park is no longer involved.

The Miami-based intercity rail provider confirmed it still has plans for a South International Drive station after Disney said it is no longer going to have one at Disney Springs, the shopping/dining/entertainment complex on property. The south I-Drive station will be part of Brightline’s Orlando to Tampa route.

Here’s what has happened so far and what you need to know.

VIDEO: Brightline trains to chug along by holidays, but without passengers Brightline trains to chug along by holidays, but without passengers

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

🆓6 free attractions in Central Florida

I’m not even going to go on and on about high gas prices and how we are all looking to save money... duh!. Let’s get to the point of why you clicked on this link. The FREE stuff! Below is a list of freebie Central Florida attractions you may want to try, many of these picks are recommendations from Visit Orlando. (While these attractions are free to enter, there may be a cost if you want to partake in additional activities, shopping and dining.)
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Guests Forced To Evacuate After “Weird Smell” At Universal Hotel

Reddit user u/Mysterious-Dance2373 shared a video of themselves pushing an emergency “lockdown” door and asked other Universal Orlando fans what the purpose of the doors is:. Basically we had checked into the hotel and everything was fine. By the time we got back up to our room by...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flavors of Florida serves up refreshing dishes at Disney Springs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Flavors of Florida Presented by CORKCICLE has returned to Disney Springs. The limited-time summer event allows guests to try Florida-inspired food and drinks at more than 30 restaurants and shops at the entertainment complex. Guests can stop by the Disney Springs Welcome Center (or any participating location) for an event guide.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Traffic
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
click orlando

8 Central Florida shops where the chocolate flows

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Olmecs thought of it as medicine. The Aztecs saw it as a gift from the gods. The chocolate those ancient Central American civilizations imbibed may be very different from the chocolate we know today, but for many chocoholics the sentiment probably remains the same. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Restaurants With Outdoor Seating in Orlando

Outdoor dining in Orlando is enjoyable with the year-round warm weather. Whether you prefer casual American cuisine or you’re looking for something fancier for date night, Orlando, Florida, has a lot of delicious outdoor dining spots. Enjoy a cold beverage overlooking Lake Jennie Jewel or soak in the beautiful...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This adorable Kissimmee Cafe is apparently super haunted

Not food from the cafe. Stock photo.Edward Franklin on Unsplash. Florida is amazing state with so many one-of-a-kind things to do and see. After living here for a year, it's clear to me why it's one of the top tourist destinations in the world and why so many flock to visit yearly. The food in Florida is also a huge part of the allure. As a California native who's traveled the world, I thought I knew good food, but Florida has some of the best.
KISSIMMEE, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

11 Of the Best Luxury Hotels in Orlando for Families

Tens of millions of people visit Orlando, Florida, every year. Your first impression of Florida gives you a laid-back yet celebratory vibe. The weather is perfect, the people are fun and welcoming, and their food is mouthwatering!. You’ve never truly been to Orlando if you haven’t experienced their hospitality. And...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
click orlando

Pub sub time: Whole chicken tender Publix subs are on sale this week

ORLANDO, Fla – Calling all the pub sub lovers, Publix just announced a week-long sale of its sandwiches from heaven. Whole 12-inch chicken tender Publix subs are on sale starting Thursday, according to Publix’s weekly ad. [TRENDING: What’s that smell? Tons of stinky seaweed covers Central Florida coast...
RESTAURANTS
westorlandonews.com

PetSuites Opens New Location in Winter Garden

PetSuites is expanding with its second location in the Orlando market in Winter Garden. PetSuites has offered exceptional pet care for more than 20 years across the U.S. and their trusted team of pet-loving professionals deliver memorable experiences. They say it makes PetSuites a fun and convenient home away from home for pets.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Springs#Brightline#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Walt Disney World#Cox Media Group
fox35orlando.com

Norse Atlantic Airways offers nonstop flights from Orlando airport to Norway

ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers can now take a nonstop flight from Orlando, Florida, to the vibrant capital of Norway. On Tuesday, Norse Atlantic Airways began flight service to Oslo, Norway, from the Orlando International Airport (MCO), a news release stated. The airport is now the second Norse destination in Florida to launch flights to the European city, following Norse's inaugural flight from Ft. Lauderdale in June.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
WDW News Today

Monsters Café Banners Removed From Entrance at Universal Studios Florida

Monsters Café officially closed permanently May 15 after serving guests and ghouls for over 20 years. And now, to salt the wound, Universal has removed the Monsters Café Banners from the entrance to the restaurant. The beloved banners showing classic monsters like the Wolfman, the Creature, and Frankenstein...
FLORIDA STATE
piratesandprincesses.net

Is EPCOT’s Space 220 Restaurant Worth The Hassle Or The Price?

Recently I was able to finally get down to Orlando and check out the Space 220 restaurant in EPCOT. This new(er) restaurant is located to the right hand side of Mission Space, towards Test Track, as you approach the pavilion. The first thing you need to know is that it...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
99K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy