What’s next for Brightline now that Disney stop is no more?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
Brightline still plans for a station near Walt Disney World -- even if the theme park is no longer involved.
The Miami-based intercity rail provider confirmed it still has plans for a South International Drive station after Disney said it is no longer going to have one at Disney Springs, the shopping/dining/entertainment complex on property. The south I-Drive station will be part of Brightline’s Orlando to Tampa route.
Here’s what has happened so far and what you need to know.
VIDEO: Brightline trains to chug along by holidays, but without passengers Brightline trains to chug along by holidays, but without passengers
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0