The Vancouver City Council in June approved the Broadway Plan, culminating four years of work with nearly 30 amendments added to the final iteration. “The plan is still grounded on the basis of adding significantly more housing — especially affordable housing — and employment spaces surrounding the future SkyTrain Millennium Line Broadway Extension reaching Arbutus, enough to accommodate 50,000 additional residents and 40,000 jobs over three decades,” reports Kenneth Chan for Daily Hive. “But the framework of getting there — creating a second city centre, effectively expanding downtown Vancouver southwards — has been greatly altered due to city council’s desire to achieve a greater balance with mitigating the impact on existing residents and improving livability.”

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO