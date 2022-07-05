ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

High schooler organizes pro-choice protest in downtown Toledo

By By Sylvan Lebrun / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aABs2_0gVZ78um00

Chanting “we won’t go back” and “we are not lesser people, keep abortion safe and legal,” about 60 people gathered in downtown Toledo on Tuesday afternoon to protest the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and Ohio’s abortion law.

As passing cars honked in support, the protesters later marched from the Toledo Municipal Court to the Lucas County Courthouse, holding signs aloft. The action began at noon and was scheduled to last five hours in the summer heat.

“We’re supposed to be the land of the free, and not all of us are,” said Hannah Nagle, a Toledo resident who formerly attended Whitmer High School. “So I’m out here to protest and let my voice be heard before my rights are taken away from me.”

The demonstration was the result of a single post on Instagram by 17-year-old Mo Szurko, an incoming senior in high school who had decided to organize a protest after a discussion with friends at another pro-choice rally.

“It's super important to be out here because small voices matter,” the young organizer said. “People, whether they want to admit it or not, know it affects a lot more people…your friends, your neighbors, your cousins, everyone. It’s not just getting an abortion, it’s getting safe abortions, and if we can ban that, then what’s to say that we can’t vote, what’s to say we can’t marry who we want.”

On June 26, just two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe , Mo shared plans for a July 5 protest on Instagram, telling attendees to “be safe, drink water, wear sunscreen, and fight for your rights.”

Gesturing toward the growing crowd outside of the Toledo Municipal Court on Tuesday, Mo said, “this is so far what we have from that one [Instagram] post, it’s super crazy.”

Local residents Naomi Scalf and Libby Parish had heard about the event through Facebook, where another user had shared the details of the protest.

“I’ve been hitting as many protests as I can,” said Ms. Scalf. “I work for a woman-owned business, and every day that I don’t have a shift I’ve been going to wherever I can, if I can get there…I have a nine year old, and I don’t want to live in a world where she’s not going to have control over her reproductive rights.”

Ms. Parish added that the overturning of Roe vs. Wade was the “tip of the iceberg,” threatening basic human rights and bodily autonomy.

“I can’t believe it was overturned, I just can’t,” she said, tearing up. “It’s not right.”

As the crowd made its way down North Erie Street, shouting “abortion is healthcare,” local resident and protester Sophia Sokoloski expressed her hope that people will continue fighting for the right to choose in Toledo.

“I’m hoping that people speak up, and I really hope that people support each other,” Ms. Sokoloski said. “White women need to speak out for other people who this affects…and I think that people won’t be quiet, I think the people here won’t be quiet, so hopefully it goes in that direction.”

Comments / 11

fellowship
3d ago

more proof public schools Produce Activists and don't teach anything to prepare kids for their future. Probably getting extra credit for this

Reply
10
Brian Hill
3d ago

all these protests about abortion. the Supreme Court gave the decisions about it back to the state, so if you can't get one because your state deemed it so, go to a state that allows them. I have a question though why is it if a man and a woman get into a fight and causes the woman to miscarry,he gets it for murder. if the woman gets a wild hair and decides to abort the child why isn't that murder. it is in my eyes.

Reply
4
Related
WTOL 11

The Peach Truck returns to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a sweet summer treat that northwest Ohioans look forward to all year -- the arrival of the first fresh peaches from down south. The Peach Truck arrived in Toledo Thursday, delivering the first load of southern peaches to our region. Toledoans lined up at Franklin...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Pro Choice#Abortion Law#Roe Vs Wade#Politics#Protest#Whitmer High School#The Supreme Court#Instagra
13abc.com

Political group offers discounted gas in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A conservative political advocacy group held an event in Toledo on Friday to offer discounted gas. Americans for Prosperity held an event at the Stop & Go in the 800 block of Byrne Rd. in Toledo Friday morning offering gas at $2.38/gallon for two hours. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., customers had the chance to purchase gas at the 2021 average prices for regular gas.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | Rainfall in Toledo becoming more intense

TOLEDO, Ohio — When it rains, it pours. This week dosed out soaking rainfall and widespread flooding for much of northwest Ohio. Parts of Ohio and Indiana saw 6-10 inches of rain this week, leading to flash flooding and standing water. Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan received a more...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Putnam County Prosecutor Gary L. Lammers was granted a request seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor “in a matter under investigation for alleged criminal violations of law against an employee of Putnam County, Ohio.”. Ohio Auditor Assistant Chief Legal Counsel Robert Smith, Auditor Assistant Legal Counsel Samuel Kirk,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Detroit News

Finley: Is Kwame back to his old ways?

Kwame Kilpatrick pulled me aside as I walked out of his conference room following a meeting with education leaders on school reform. It was the summer of 2008, and the Detroit mayor's world was crumbling fast. The feds were closing in on their bribery investigation, and the calls for Kilpatrick...
WTOL-TV

House shot at least 12 times with family inside in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two adults and two children were inside an east Toledo home in the 1000 block of Mott Avenue when the residence was struck by at least 12 bullets overnight on Friday, Toledo police said. There were no injuries and there are no suspects at the time,...
presspublications.com

The Craig Bridge...The man behind the name...

The Craig Memorial Bridge in Toledo is 65 years old this year. Opened to traffic in 1957, it provided a key transportation link over the Maumee River, not just for Toledo drivers, but for thousands of motorists using this first major North-South Interstate Expressway. When the span was dedicated in...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Jack Kennedy Gunned Down

1933: Club owner and bootlegger, Jack Kennedy is murdered on Edgewater Drive in Point Place. It was the culmination of Mr. Kennedy's Prohibition-era battles with the Licavoli gang, led by Yonnie Licavoli. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted in Toledo arson case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted for his role in an arson case in Toledo. Ronnie Spence pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony arson on Thursday. He was originally charged with aggravated arson and pleaded not guilty to that charge, later pleading guilty to the lesser charges. Court...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Overgrown headstones at Calvary Cemetery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Richard Dudley was taking a walk in Calvary Cemetery to visit a loved one when he found himself disappointed to find so many graves overgrown on Monday. The site was so overgrown he couldn’t even find who he was looking for. " The majority...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Local Mexican restaurant celebrates anniversary in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from July 2020. Local restaurant Lowrider Café will be celebrating its three year anniversary this month, an important milestone for the owners who want the business to be more than just a restaurant -- they want it to be a community center for all.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy