High schooler organizes pro-choice protest in downtown Toledo

Chanting “we won’t go back” and “we are not lesser people, keep abortion safe and legal,” about 60 people gathered in downtown Toledo on Tuesday afternoon to protest the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and Ohio’s abortion law.

As passing cars honked in support, the protesters later marched from the Toledo Municipal Court to the Lucas County Courthouse, holding signs aloft. The action began at noon and was scheduled to last five hours in the summer heat.

“We’re supposed to be the land of the free, and not all of us are,” said Hannah Nagle, a Toledo resident who formerly attended Whitmer High School. “So I’m out here to protest and let my voice be heard before my rights are taken away from me.”

The demonstration was the result of a single post on Instagram by 17-year-old Mo Szurko, an incoming senior in high school who had decided to organize a protest after a discussion with friends at another pro-choice rally.

“It's super important to be out here because small voices matter,” the young organizer said. “People, whether they want to admit it or not, know it affects a lot more people…your friends, your neighbors, your cousins, everyone. It’s not just getting an abortion, it’s getting safe abortions, and if we can ban that, then what’s to say that we can’t vote, what’s to say we can’t marry who we want.”

On June 26, just two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe , Mo shared plans for a July 5 protest on Instagram, telling attendees to “be safe, drink water, wear sunscreen, and fight for your rights.”

Gesturing toward the growing crowd outside of the Toledo Municipal Court on Tuesday, Mo said, “this is so far what we have from that one [Instagram] post, it’s super crazy.”

Local residents Naomi Scalf and Libby Parish had heard about the event through Facebook, where another user had shared the details of the protest.

“I’ve been hitting as many protests as I can,” said Ms. Scalf. “I work for a woman-owned business, and every day that I don’t have a shift I’ve been going to wherever I can, if I can get there…I have a nine year old, and I don’t want to live in a world where she’s not going to have control over her reproductive rights.”

Ms. Parish added that the overturning of Roe vs. Wade was the “tip of the iceberg,” threatening basic human rights and bodily autonomy.

“I can’t believe it was overturned, I just can’t,” she said, tearing up. “It’s not right.”

As the crowd made its way down North Erie Street, shouting “abortion is healthcare,” local resident and protester Sophia Sokoloski expressed her hope that people will continue fighting for the right to choose in Toledo.

“I’m hoping that people speak up, and I really hope that people support each other,” Ms. Sokoloski said. “White women need to speak out for other people who this affects…and I think that people won’t be quiet, I think the people here won’t be quiet, so hopefully it goes in that direction.”