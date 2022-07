Police in Middle Tennessee are urging residents to be wary of a new scam that sees callers impersonating law enforcement officers to trick unsuspecting victims, per FOX 17. In a post on the department's official Facebook page, the Clarksville Police Department warned residents that they have received several reports of a scam phone calls from someone claiming to be a member of the department. Calling the practice "Caller ID spoofing," the caller manipulates the caller identification to make it appear as though the call is from a local number, including CPD's number 931-648-0656. In some cases, the caller has given the victim the name of an individual who has worked, or currently works, for the department.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO