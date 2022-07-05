ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

9 killed on Virginia highways this holiday weekend

By Harper Emch
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) – Preliminary reports indicate the 2022 Independence Day weekend proved deadly for nine individuals, including three motorcyclists, across Virginia.

The counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday July 1, 2022 and ended at midnight on Monday July 4, 2022. The statistics are measured as part of the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt. During last year’s four-day Independence Day Operation C.A.R.E initiative, there were 12 traffic deaths on Virginia highways.

The nine fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth, and the counties of Botetourt, Chesterfield, King William, Loudoun and Warren. The motorcycle fatalities occurred in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. The King William County crash involved an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Two of the three motorcycle fatalities were single-vehicle and involved the motorcyclist losing control prior to the crash. The City of Danville and Warren County crashes involved pedestrians.

“As encouraging as it is to see fewer traffic deaths this July 4 holiday weekend compared to last year, Virginians still cannot let their guard down when it comes to traffic safety. As of today, Virginia has already recorded 423 traffic deaths statewide, and we’re only halfway through 2022 and the summer months. I cannot stress enough the need for drivers to slow their speed, wear a seat belt, drive distraction free, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Simply drive to save lives.”

Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent

During this weekend’s four-day Operation C.A.R.E initiative, Virginia troopers arrested 69 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and cited 4,262 speeders and 1,585 reckless drivers. All of this comes from an effort to ensure safety on local highways.

