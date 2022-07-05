Central Arkansas Development Council named Prescott-Nevada Chamber of Commerce July Business of the Month

Renee Leigh Clendenin Omundson, age 54, passed away in her home on Saturday July 2, 2022. Renee was born in Hope, Arkansas to Thomas and Cora Clendenin on July 23 1967. If you knew Renee before her health conditions, you knew she impacted everyone she came in contact with. Renee served her community for more than 17 years as a paramedic and loved every minute of it. She was good at her job and cared deeply for her patients, until her health made that impossible. She was a kind, caring and compassionate soul; she was most helpful in a time of need.

