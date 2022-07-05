Central Arkansas Development Council named Prescott-Nevada Chamber of Commerce July Business of the Month

LITTLE ROCK—Four women, all sisters, have pleaded guilty to their involvement in defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of over $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. Lynda Charles, 72, of Hot Springs; Rosie Bryant, 74, of Colleyville, Texas; Delois Bryant, 75, of North Little Rock; and Brenda Sherpell, 72, of Gainesville, Texas, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and to defraud the Internal Revenue Service today before Chief United States District Judge D. Price Marshall. Chief Judge Marshall will sentence the defendants at a later date.
Comments / 0