Central Arkansas Development Council named Prescott-Nevada Chamber of Commerce July Business of the Month

By Jeff Smithpeters
swark.today
 2 days ago

Congratulations to Central Arkansas Development Council – CADC on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce July 2022 Business of the Month!. Founded...

swark.today

Comments / 0

ktoy1047.com

School board responds to parent concerns

Samantha Knox voiced her concerns over her daughter’s safety at Wake Village Elementary, as well as security issues at other campuses run by TISD. The board took a 90-minute break after Knox voiced her concerns, reconvening to address students’ safety in the wake of the Uvalde shooting on May 24. During a board meeting on May 25, Superintendent Doug Brubaker said that TISD plans to look into safety measures, and the board of trustees proposed and approved $1.95 million for increased or improved security measures. The board’s next meeting is July 27.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Bird rides, water flies in Texarkana board meeting

TEXARKANA, Ark. – At the Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors convened on Tuesday evening City Manager Jay Ellington proposed an ordinance granting a franchise to Bird Rides, Inc. to operate a stand-up electric scooter sharing program in downtown Texarkana, Ark., for one year. Council members had several questions about...
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Hope Summer Recreation for Youth Ages 5-12

Local youth between the ages of 5 to 12 are welcome to attend the Summer Recreation Program provided by the City of Hope Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department. Classes take place every Tuesday and Thursday (until July 21) at Hope Fair Park from 9am to 11:45am and involve numerous activities including sports, crafts, swimming, plus sessions with special guests like Pafford Medical Services, Hope Fire Department, and Arkansas Game & Fish. Next Tuesday’s special guest will be the Hope Police Department. Lunch is provided, as well, thanks to the HPS Summer Meal Program.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Hope City Board approves fix to landfill dozer, preparations for runway repainting, chooses manager for concession stands

In its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Hope City Board of Directors decided to waive competitive bidding and approve repairs to a landfill dozer, preparation for the repainting of the main runway at the municipal airport and a choice of management of two concession stands in Fair Park. During her report, City Manager Catherine Cook asked for residents to bring her suggestions about what other recreation equipment the city might purchase.
HOPE, AR
State
Nevada State
State
Arkansas State
swark.today

Arts Council Announces Summer Camp Opportunities

Hope, Ark. – Southwest Arkansas Arts Council (SWAAC) announces opportunities for summer art experiences. SWAAC’s summer camps are geared for all school-age groups. STAR Academy is the annual drama camp that is unique every year. Camp director and script writer, Chris Espinosa, creates a summer drama that will entertain and challenge each participant. The weeklong camp starts with auditioning for parts, then learning lines and designing stage props. STAR Academy runs July 18th – July 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm in the auditorium at Hempstead Hall for youth in 1st through 12th grades.
HOPE, AR
onespiritblog.com

Dr. Patrick Kennedy Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Dr. Patrick Kennedy, an emergency medicine physician in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Kennedy for consistently helping his patients and their families as well as his coworkers. One evening a coworker in the Emergency Department was eating...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Outside

Our Readers Name Their Top 6 Arkansas Lakes

There are over 2400 lakes in The Natural State over 5 acres in size. Last month we asked our readers to name their favorite lakes as they head out into the summer heat. Arkansas lakes are known for their beautiful, clean water, many of these lakes are among the clearest in the county. The lakes offer almost every water sport imaginable, boating and fishing, waterskiing, paddling, swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Baptist Health announces changes to hospital leadership in Central Arkansas

Baptist Health has made several leadership changes at its hospitals in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Malvern and Arkadelphia. The Little Rock-based hospital system announced the following appointments:. Mike Perkins is now president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock. He has additional oversight for Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute (BHRI), Baptist...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police locate local man and woman who were reported missing

Carl Jefferson and Debra Nard of Texarkana were found safe on the Texas side of town and informed the officer who found them that they’d been out of town for several days. A neighbor that they had regular contact with had reported them missing after not seeing them for awhile.
TEXARKANA, AR
nomadlawyer.org

Hot Springs: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Hot Springs, Arkansas

The city of Hot Springs is home to a National Park, a natural hot spring, and Bathhouse Row, with its eight historic bathhouses and surrounding gardens. The area has become a popular destination for visitors, and it has everything from museums to inns and amusement parks to horse races and festival activities. If you’re looking for a little bit of culture and fun, consider visiting the local farmers’ market, which is open seasonally. Buying local goods is a great way to support the local economy and support a local business.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Fireworks A Big Hit!

A big crowd turned out Saturday night at the Hope Airport for the annual “Sparks Fly In July” fireworks program. The night started with music from Night Hawk and South Down Main with Arnetta Bradford bringing the National Anthem. It was a night to remember and to celebrate America!
HOPE, AR
neareport.com

Four defendants plead guilty in $11.5 million fraud case

LITTLE ROCK—Four women, all sisters, have pleaded guilty to their involvement in defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of over $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. Lynda Charles, 72, of Hot Springs; Rosie Bryant, 74, of Colleyville, Texas; Delois Bryant, 75, of North Little Rock; and Brenda Sherpell, 72, of Gainesville, Texas, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and to defraud the Internal Revenue Service today before Chief United States District Judge D. Price Marshall. Chief Judge Marshall will sentence the defendants at a later date.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KNOE TV8

El Dorado Fire Department rescues residents trapped in water

KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Several inches of rain fell upon Union County Sunday morning and afternoon. Video by James Carroll. Flash flooding hit south Arkansas on the day before Independence Day. Over five inches of rain. Life Church WM hosts Community Block Party, partners with Boys...
EL DORADO, AR
KARK 4 News

Arkansas gas prices drop on Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As families gather to celebrate Independence Day, many should consider filling up their tanks as gas prices continue to drop in Arkansas. AAA reported Monday that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.36 per gallon. This price is down one cent from Sunday and eight cents from a week ago. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.33 per gallon.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Melvin Reliford

Melvin Reliford was born on November 16, 1937 in Emerson, Arkansas to Johnnie and Emmer Lee Reliford. He was the third oldest child out of eight children. Melvin later relocated to Hope and attended school at Henry C. Yerger. Melvin, also known as “Pin Head,” started his career in truck driving at Richards Groceries, which led to him committing to serve the City of Hope Sanitation Department for 20 plus years until he retired.
EMERSON, AR
swark.today

Renee Leigh Clendenin Omundson

Renee Leigh Clendenin Omundson, age 54, passed away in her home on Saturday July 2, 2022. Renee was born in Hope, Arkansas to Thomas and Cora Clendenin on July 23 1967. If you knew Renee before her health conditions, you knew she impacted everyone she came in contact with. Renee served her community for more than 17 years as a paramedic and loved every minute of it. She was good at her job and cared deeply for her patients, until her health made that impossible. She was a kind, caring and compassionate soul; she was most helpful in a time of need.
HOPE, AR
KOLR10 News

PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes flooding and damage in El Dorado, Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Sunday, July 3, 2022, areas in El Dorado, Arkansas, experienced heavy rainfall that caused flooding and damage. According to Your Weather Station’s Meteorologist Brianna Medina, in the very early hours of Sunday into Sunday afternoon a cluster of storms that were remnants of a tropical low that lifted northeast through the region Saturday passed through south Arkansas. These storms caused an excessive amount of rainfall ranging from 3 inches to nearly 9 inches which led Union and Ashley County to be under a Flood Watch Warning for most of the morning until 1:15 p.m.
EL DORADO, AR
aymag.com

Putting the Cart Before the Cow: Is Whataburger Coming to Town?

There has been a barrage of hot fast food chain gossip floating around the social webs for several months that Texas burger based chain Whataburger would be putting down stakes with food franchises throughout the state. The restaurant currently has six locations in Arkansas with two in Fayetteville, one in...
HOT SPRINGS, AR

