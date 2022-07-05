ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man guilty of attempted second degree murder

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
Fort Myers, Fla. – A Fort Myers man has been found guilty of attempted second degree murder stemming from a shooting that took place in 2019.

Antemate Xolo, 43, was also found guilty of four counts of child abuse.

On November 4th, 2019, Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to incident at the Lago Del Sol Apartments on Clear Lake Loop. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a woman, who had sustained a gun shot wound to the face.

In a statement to detectives, Xolo said he had been arguing with the victim prior to the shooting. He then shot her in the cheek, in front of the children. He then told detectives that he threw the gun into a water area behind the apartment complex, which LCSO was later able to retrieve.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man arrested for battery after a shooting at a Fort Myers apartment complex

Assistant State Attorney Lindsay Garza Scott and Assistant State Attorney Leena Marcos prosecuted the case.

FOX 4 WFTX

3 suspects arrested after 10 guns, various narcotics found

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office searched the home at 351 Paramaribo Street and seized various firearms and narcotics. While searching the home, detectives found fentanyl, heroin, methadone, and alprazolam pills, MDMA, large amounts of THC, thousands of grams of Cannabis gummies, and 10 firearms that including high powered rifles and handguns in the home.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Body found near dumpster at Fort Myers smoothie shop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered behind a Fort Myers strip mall. The body was discovered Wednesday morning near the dumpster area behind the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Six Mile Cypress Pkwy. Police confirmed the discovery and say initial evidence at...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Death investigation on Connecticut Rd.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a death investigation on Connecticut Road and Jefferson Drive in Lehigh Acres. According to LCSO, the investigation began Tuesday evening. The case remains under investigation however LCSO says that as of right now, it is...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
