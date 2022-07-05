This Iconic Vietnamese Cake Is Bouncy, Flavorful, and Gluten-Free

On the evening of September 9, 1969, the students of a South East London day school for boys began feeling ill. At first the boys complained of nausea and stomach pain. Perhaps something had been off with their lunch—could it have been the steak pie with gravy or the tinned carrots? Maybe it was the custard that was served with the syrup sponge pudding? Soon, however, their symptoms escalated dramatically: One 11-year-old complained that he could no longer see, began talking gibberish, and fell into a stupor. Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy started rambling incoherently after his skin turned ashen. Two other boys, 13 and 11, began hallucinating and fainting; others developed nosebleeds, muscle spasms, and sores on their bodies. Three of them fell into shock, and one of them became comatose. All of the affected boys experienced spectacular gastrointestinal distress.
Comments / 0