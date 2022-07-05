ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Franklin’s Lord represents Team USA in duathlon world championship

By Avery Parker • Sports Writer
williamsonherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin resident Brian Lord had quite an interesting journey to the 2022 World Triathlon Duathlon Championships held in June in Romania. Lord has a love for racing. He was training to race in an Ironman competition when he had to change gears. “I had been training to race an...

www.williamsonherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonherald.com

Rain, heat don’t dampen Franklin on the Fourth celebration

Despite the heat and about a 10-minute downpour, thousands of people gathered in downtown Franklin Monday to celebrate the nation’s birthday with friends, neighbors, delicious food options and plenty of music. Along the way, attendees had a chance to check out a collection of antique and vintage cars, from...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Sidney Ann Powers

Sidney Ann Powers, 74, of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2022. She was born in Akron, Ohio, and was preceded in death by her parents Kelly and Adriane Kellerman; stepmother, Louise Kellerman; infant daughter, Carrie Ann; and brother, Scott Kellerman. She was a proud and loving wife,...
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Franklin, TN
Sports
Franklin, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Franklin, TN
williamsonherald.com

Local family shares story of dealing with cleft

When Ashley Anderson was 20 weeks pregnant, she had an ultrasound that showed the baby boy was growing and doing well. It also showed he had a unilateral cleft lip and palate. Ashley was surprised, “but not totally surprised,” she said. Her husband, David, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, and although the cleft palate is not considered genetic, sometimes it shows up in the next generation.
FRANKLIN, TN
The Associated Press

Matthews™ Relocates Headquarters from California to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, today announces the relocation and expansion of their corporate headquarters from El Segundo, CA to Nashville, TN. The strategic move strengthens the firm’s presence throughout the Southeast region of the United States and advances the company’s ongoing growth initiatives. Matthews™ also named Phoenix, AZ the brokerage’s National Operations Center, establishing the office as the operations and technology hub. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005814/en/ Matthews™ National Operations Center located in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo: Business Wire)
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Usa Triathlon#Duathlon
dicksonpost.com

Dickson veterinarian retires after 35 years of service

After 35 years of working as a veterinarian, Dr. Gregory Thomas retired from All Animals Veterinary Hospital (AAVH) on March 31. Growing up on a farm in Illinois, Thomas grew interested in agriculture. During his six-plus years in the Navy, his wife Terri gave him books written by James Harriot titled “All Creatures Great and Small.” That was when Dr. Thomas discovered his dream of being a veterinarian.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Luxury resort Southall to open in September

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Southall luxury resort is preparing to open in September as tourism runs rampant in the mid-state. In the 1800s, there was a train stop in the Southall community. Now, it’s home to Southall Farm and Inn, where construction is full steam ahead. Farm...
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennessee Tribune

American Baptist Receives Contribution from Nashville Airport Authority

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–American Baptist College recently received $15,000 from the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority’s (MNAA) 2022 Charity Golf Tournament. The gift was presented at the 2022 Commencement Ceremony, which added to the joy of the event for the graduates and their families. “We were thrilled to support...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Inaugural Run for Hunger raises $40K for The Well

More than 500 participants turned out for the inaugural July 4th Run for Hunger, benefitting The Well Outreach, in Spring Hill Monday. The Run for Hunger 5K, color fun run and bicycle parade were proudly sponsored by the Hustle Factory Sports Complex, Kroger, Benton Nissan of Columbia and The Gillig Group, Keller Williams Realty.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Man Scores Massive $1 Million Lottery Win

A man in Tennessee is celebrating winning a massive Powerball prize after scoring a $1 million in a recent drawing. Donald Thompson of Pleasant View recently stopped by the H.G. hills on Highway 49 East in Pleasant View where he purchased a Powerball ticket for the June 8 drawing, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery. His lucky ticket ended up matching all five white balls during the drawing, leading him to win a massive $1 million prize.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
williamsonherald.com

State, congressional candidates announce local, national endorsements

A few of Williamson County’s candidates who will appear on the ballot in the Aug. 4 state and federal primary have announced local endorsements. Early voting will run from July 15-30. For more information on the election, go to www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov. Bob Ravener. Republican Bob Ravener, a candidate for the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
tnledger.com

Is Tennessee ready for 988?

Some expect big jump in calls for mental health help. State doesn’t. Tennesseans have a new resource for emergency mental health crises beginning July 16. Like 911, 988 is a new three-digit crisis number that connects to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “It’s 911 for your body, and...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy