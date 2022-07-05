Franklin’s Lord represents Team USA in duathlon world championship

When Ashley Anderson was 20 weeks pregnant, she had an ultrasound that showed the baby boy was growing and doing well. It also showed he had a unilateral cleft lip and palate. Ashley was surprised, “but not totally surprised,” she said. Her husband, David, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, and although the cleft palate is not considered genetic, sometimes it shows up in the next generation.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO