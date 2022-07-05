Actor Alan Cumming, comedian Michelle Wolf part of lineup for Central Coast performing arts season

An Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) is a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same lot as a stand alone (I.e., detached) single-family home. Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) have been known by many names: granny flats, in-law units, backyard cottages, secondary units and more. No matter what you call them, ADUs are an innovative, affordable, effective option for adding much-needed housing in California. The interest in ADU’s have grown exponentially in number as more cities, counties, and homeowners become interested in ADUs as one solution to increasing the supply of affordable housing.

