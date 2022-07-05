Friends of Toledo Library book sale set in Toledo

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is set from 4 to 7 p.m. July 14 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 and 16, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library announced.

The event is at Friends of the Library Book Center, 1301 N. Reynolds Rd. at the southwest corner of Reynolds and Dorr Street, next to Super Fitness.

About 30,000 books, including hardcovers and paperbacks, are available, sorted and categorized. Also available are CDs, DVDs, audiobooks (on CD and cassette), records, board games, eight-track tapes and more.

The gently-used books are $1 each or $15 per bag. Saturday includes a bag sale at $8 each.

A members-only sale is planned from noon to 4 p.m. July 14.

Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization that offers support for summer brown bag concerts, Authors! events, the children’s summer read program, local branch activities, and levy campaigns.