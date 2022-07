As my wife's caregiver, I've learned that patience, acceptance and humor help us both cope with her disease. I am an early riser and my wife, Cheryl, is not. This allows me a couple of hours to myself which I relish. For over forty years I have been dedicated to a practice designed to ensure I am awake to the joys, but also prepared for the challenges, the day ahead may bring. I read, reflect, and write in my journal. This ritual nourishes me mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

