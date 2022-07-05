Local author pens new children’s adventure book

The Dreher High School Class of 1970 held its postponed 50th reunion May 14 at the Palmetto Club. Steven Langer served as reunion committee chair, Gary Wilheim as treasurer, and Steven Coker as communications chair. Classmates gathered at the event include (front row, l-r)—Frick, Mitzi Kaye (Helms); Smith, Marcia Ann ( Whitaker); Morris, Harriet Beacham ( Jervey); Egan, Elizabeth Caldwell (Haltiwanger); Carr, James Wesley Jr.; Truesdale, Lewis Thornwell; Mills, Terri Melisa (Speissegger); Duncan, Elizabeth Delleney (Ruff ); Brown, Gwendolyn Thorne; Andrews, Louise Elizabeth (Martin); Davis, Rosa Johnnie (Gressette); Bartlett, Carl Burdette Jr.; Mauterer, Lucy Fant (Gilliam). Middle rows—Powell, Cheryl Felicia (Pressey); Haley, Cain Calmes; Jensen, William Floyd; Smith, Charles Tucker; Lovett, Karen (Page); Mauterer, David William; Reinhold, Nancy Ruth (Gunter); Moore, Willis Clyde III; Ross, James Michael; Caughman, Huger Parler; Franks, Robert Samuel; Trice, Yvonne Aline (Coaplen); Langer, Steven William; Coker, Cheryl Lee (McEntire); Coker, Steven James; Truesdale, John Capilos; Cooper, James; Brush, Mary Green; Catoe, Beverly Louise (Ballard); Barefoot, Sara Elizabeth ( Jackson). Back rows—Ruff, Burton Crosby; Sercy, Dalmer Porter; Moore, Willis Clyde III; Clarke, William Arnold; Moon, Robert Dennis; Young, David Thomas; Fisher, Rhonda Gail (Mitchell); Knox, Raymond Leonard; Wilhelm, Gary Michael; Port, Ronald Jerry; McCulloch, Joseph Matthew Jr.; Middleton, William Herbert; Hagins, Robert Wayne; Brantley, David Emrich; Riddle, William Charles; Powell, Warren Clyde; and Lott, Van Dorn III.
