Local author pens new children’s adventure book

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollars & Cents Company has published a book entitled, "Adventure of Bull The Frog", a work of fiction by Jay S. Welbon Sr. In this exciting and enlightening children's book, the author ventures the readers, mainly children, on a riveting tale about Bull The Frog’s journey, brimming with humorous moments, and...

