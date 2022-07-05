ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Police confirm 7 dead in Highland Park parade shooting

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf You Spend Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Trenton Girl Reported Missing, Located

TRENTON, NJ – A 12-year-old girl had gone missing in Trenton, leading police to issue a missing person’s bulletin. According to the Trenton Police Department, “12 years old is missing from the area of 544 North Clinton Avenue.”. She was last seen wearing a Grey pullover hoodie,...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, NJ
State
Alaska State
Highland Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
ABCNY

Suspects wanted in burglary spree targeting schools in New Jersey

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a burglary spree targeting schools in Middletown, New Jersey. Thieves broke into three separate schools over the course of four days last week. The first incident happened on Monday, June 27 just before 11 p.m. at Fairview Elementary School. Police say four...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fireworks incidents, complaints erupt across NJ

Several New Jersey communities are dealing with the fallout from backyard fireworks displays. A 40-year-old woman was severely injured Monday evening when a firework struck her in the eye at her home on Stuyvesant Road in Teaneck. Police chief Glenn O'Reilly said the woman's eye was bleeding and she was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Boy, 15

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old boy from Trenton. Quayshawn Walker was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black shorts, black socks, and black sneakers, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 5. Walker was also carrying an orange backpack. He is known to...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Police#Bolt#Accident
New Jersey 101.5

Gunman at Trenton Art All Night shooting shot multiple times

TRENTON — One of the gunmen charged in the 2018 Art All Night shooting was shot at least three times early Monday morning. Davone White was shot in the neck, shoulder and hand at a house on Sweets Street around 1:15 a.m., according to Trenton city spokesman Timothy Carroll. He is hospitalized in critical condition at Capital Health Fuld Campus.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigating crash that killed teenage pedestrian

An 18-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along a Gloucester County roadway on Friday morning, according to police. A 36-year-old Williamstown man was driving an SUV north on Winslow Road near Huber Avenue in Monroe Township shortly before 9 a.m. when the vehicle struck the Williamstown teen “who was walking north on the same road,” Monroe Township Police said in a release.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Trenton Man, 37, Reported Missing, Police Say

A 37-year-old Trenton man has been reported missing, police say. James Rogers, of North Trenton, was reported missing on Tuesday, July 5, local police said. Rogers frequently visits the area of 590 New York Ave., as well as Princeton Avenue and Brunswick Avenue, according to police. Additional details were not...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Person struck and killed on Route 29 in Trenton, NJ after fall from overpass

TRENTON — A person struck by a vehicle on the northbound lanes of Route 29 led to the closure of the road during the Wednesday morning commute. A "pedestrian fell or jumped" from the Route 1 overpass in Trenton and was then struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to city spokesman Timothy Carroll. The identity of the individual was not disclosed but Carroll said they may be homeless.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy