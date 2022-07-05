Police confirm 7 dead in Highland Park parade shooting

Police are looking for a man on a black motorcycle, possibly wearing a gas mask, who was seen leaving TD Bank on Route 206 at 3:19 pm on Wednesday, traveling onto Princeton Avenue near Montgomery Township. The Princeton Police released the details on Thursday afternoon, after The Mercer Daily Voice...
TRENTON, NJ – A 12-year-old girl had gone missing in Trenton, leading police to issue a missing person’s bulletin. According to the Trenton Police Department, “12 years old is missing from the area of 544 North Clinton Avenue.”. She was last seen wearing a Grey pullover hoodie,...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old woman was tasered and arrested on the Korean War Veterans Parkway in Huguenot Wednesday night after allegedly barricading herself in a car with a box cutter, police said. Diana Prokopenko, a resident of Freehold, New Jersey, was pulled to the side of the parkway...
The search continued for a young Rockland teen who went missing late last month. Bryanah Etienne, a 14-year-old from Monsey, is about 5-foot-3 and roughly 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, said police in Spring Valley, which is near the New Jersey border. The region has quick access...
MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a burglary spree targeting schools in Middletown, New Jersey. Thieves broke into three separate schools over the course of four days last week. The first incident happened on Monday, June 27 just before 11 p.m. at Fairview Elementary School. Police say four...
Several New Jersey communities are dealing with the fallout from backyard fireworks displays. A 40-year-old woman was severely injured Monday evening when a firework struck her in the eye at her home on Stuyvesant Road in Teaneck. Police chief Glenn O'Reilly said the woman's eye was bleeding and she was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.
It can give you chills: Children from two separate homes in Old Tappan came into contact with brazen thieves trying to steal their parents’ cars, authorities said. A bandit tried taking a Range Rover from the driveway of one home while two young girls played in front of it, Police Chief Joseph Tracy said.
Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old boy from Trenton. Quayshawn Walker was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black shorts, black socks, and black sneakers, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 5. Walker was also carrying an orange backpack. He is known to...
TRENTON — One of the gunmen charged in the 2018 Art All Night shooting was shot at least three times early Monday morning. Davone White was shot in the neck, shoulder and hand at a house on Sweets Street around 1:15 a.m., according to Trenton city spokesman Timothy Carroll. He is hospitalized in critical condition at Capital Health Fuld Campus.
An 18-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along a Gloucester County roadway on Friday morning, according to police. A 36-year-old Williamstown man was driving an SUV north on Winslow Road near Huber Avenue in Monroe Township shortly before 9 a.m. when the vehicle struck the Williamstown teen “who was walking north on the same road,” Monroe Township Police said in a release.
22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III has been taken into police custody after a mass shooting that left six dead and dozens injured in Highland Park today. As we reported earlier, he was named a person of interest in connection with the tragic incident, and now, we know that he's also a recording artist who works in the Chicago area.
The Totowa man charged with the beating death of a 38-year-old medical technician, and three family members accused of helping him dispose of the woman’s body, all entered not guilty pleas on Wednesday. The accused killer, Justin Fisher, and three family members — his father, Ali Gibson, mother, Clo...
One person was being flown to a nearby hospital following a motorcycle crash in Sussex County, developing reports say. The crash occurred near Beaver Run Road in Lafayette shortly before 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. A medical helicopter was called to land at...
MONROE (Gloucester) — An 18-year-old died after being hit by a car while walking along a road Friday morning. Monroe Township police told NJ.com that the victim was walking northbound along Winslow Road around 9 a.m. and was hit from behind by an SUV driven by a 36-year-old Williamstown man.
Three cars were stolen from Montclair driveways this week, police said. On Tuesday, June 28, a 2020 BMW 540 was reported stolen overnight from the driveway of a Midland Avenue residence. That same day, a 2021 Audi Q5 was reported stolen from the driveway of an Oakwood Avenue residence. The...
A 37-year-old Trenton man has been reported missing, police say. James Rogers, of North Trenton, was reported missing on Tuesday, July 5, local police said. Rogers frequently visits the area of 590 New York Ave., as well as Princeton Avenue and Brunswick Avenue, according to police. Additional details were not...
TRENTON — A person struck by a vehicle on the northbound lanes of Route 29 led to the closure of the road during the Wednesday morning commute. A "pedestrian fell or jumped" from the Route 1 overpass in Trenton and was then struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to city spokesman Timothy Carroll. The identity of the individual was not disclosed but Carroll said they may be homeless.
A school bus crash shut down Route 287 in Morris County, developing reports say. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes at Exit 34 to Route 663 in Morris Township shortly before 10:40 a.m., according to 511NJ. All lanes and both shoulders were shut down following the crash with delays...
Two sisters who witnessed the shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day parade told Dasha Burns about the trauma they are experiencing after escaping the attack. Lily Genser described stomach aches in the middle of the night and fear from the commotion surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris’ Tuesday visit.July 6, 2022.
Comments / 0