WATCH: Dallas Mavericks legend lovingly tells Luka Doncic he’s ‘overrated’ during FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

DALLAS (KDAF) — Athletes at the highest level of competition across all major sports across the world have an insane level of respect for one another and the Dallas Mavericks’ current superstar is in the midst of leading his home country through the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers.

During Luka Doncic’s game with Slovenia against Sweden, the crowd chanted at the superstar saying, “Overrated,” and the Dallas Mavericks’ greatest player of all time was in the crowd and decided to join in on the fun.

That’s right, Hall of Famer and NBA Champion Dirk Nowitzki was having some fun with his friend Doncic while in the audience. With a massive smile on his face, Nowitzki shouted onto the court at Doncic and said, “Overrated!”

The fact of the matter is that this was obviously a joke from Nowitzki and more than likely a joke from the crowd too as Doncic has pretty much solidified himself as the of the greatest active basketball players on the planet in the NBA and international play.

The two caught up after the game and joked about the “overrated” chant.

