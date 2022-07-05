ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorites: Local man charged with aggravated battery for shoving man down stairs, pushing mom over

By Bonneville County Sherrif's Office news release
 2 days ago

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance on July 1 on Janet Circle where family members were involved in an altercation.

Dispatch received the call just after 7 p.m. advising a female and a male had been battered by their adult son. Deputies arrived and spoke to the victims who identified Michael Jon Webster II, 36, as the suspect.

Apparently, Webster arrived at the residence with a girlfriend who was not welcome by the homeowner and an argument ensued. During the argument Webster pushed one of the victims down some stairs and the other, Webster’s mother, was shoved as she tried to stop the altercation. Webster’s mother sustained a possible broken wrist from the fall.

Webster had left the location prior to the arrival of Deputies but was located and detained just after midnight by Idaho Falls Police Officers at a hotel on N. Holmes. Webster had items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, THC wax and unknown pills on his person.

Webster was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on two felony charges for aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine. Webster was also booked for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a misdemeanor citation for battery.

Bonneville County deputies searching for escapee from work detail crew

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating 27 year old Larry Mathew Robinson II. Robinson, an inmate in the Bonneville County Jail, walked away from a Work Detail crew near the Ammon Field Office on E. Lincoln Rd. just after 10 am this morning. The supervising Deputy notified area patrol units who searched the area for Robinson but have been unable to locate him.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Local man arrested after police say he battered an officer during a disturbance call

POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Tuesday after police say he battered an officer during a disturbance call. Joshua Dine Thompson, 34, of Blackfoot, has been charged with one count of felony battery on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest. The incident began to unfold around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the area of Willard Avenue and East Elm Street...
POCATELLO, ID
Authorites: Local man arrested for attempting to strangle woman

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Meadow Creek area last Saturday night after receiving a report of a female that may be injured in that area. Dispatch received the call around 9:20 p.m. and advised deputies the female may have been beat up by her boyfriend, 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. Deputies located two vehicles traveling on the Meadow Creek Road east of Ririe Reservoir and contacted the female victim in one vehicle and shortly after Gould driving the other. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Authorities: Local teen arrested after leading deputy on over 90 mph chase

An 18-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested after fleeing from a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Sunday afternoon. The man, identified as Jordan Lee Ghan, was driving a black sports car with no front bumper or license plate west on East Lincoln Road near 25th East when he came up behind a deputy traveling in the same direction. The deputy observed the vehicle do an immediate U-turn and quickly accelerated away...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Alleged drunken driver arrested after fleeing fiery crash

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a vehicle accident just before 7 p.m. on July 1 on North Fifth West near 97 North. It was reported the vehicle involved was on fire and the driver, an adult male, fled from the scene. When emergency personnel arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed and hanging over the guardrail of a canal bridge.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Local sheriff's office searching for three fugitives who cut off ankle monitors

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help locating three inmates who cut their ankle monitor’s off and failed to return to the jail. Levi J. Bautista, 22, Tyson Greene Mitchell, 35, and Peter Andrew Lewis, 42, had been released from the Bonneville County Jail on ankle monitors for work release and court ordered furlough, however just after noon Deputies discovered all three monitors indicated they had been cut. Deputies believe all three had been in the same location at some point today and have not returned to the jail as ordered by the court.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Second person tied to missing Idaho man faces federal charge

LUCIN, Utah (KSL.com) — A second person who is believed to have had contact with Dylan Rounds shortly before he disappeared now faces federal weapons charges. Chase Montgomery Venstra, 41, was charged in federal court on July 1 with being a restricted person in possession of a firearm. That complaint was unsealed on Tuesday when Venstra made his initial appearance in federal court. A judge ordered him to remain in custody pending his next hearing on July 19.
IDAHO STATE
As attorneys quit, Bonneville prosecutor asks police to make fewer arrests

Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean asked local law enforcement, in June, to limit arrests as multiple attorneys in her office have entered their resignations. “(W)e are asking our law enforcement partners to help us by reducing the number of new PC arrests,” Bean wrote in an email to several law enforcement leaders in eastern Idaho on June 7. “This should only be done when there is not a case of violence or an imminent community safety need.” ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Public Safety
Man Killed in Island Park Crash

Idaho State Police looked into a single-vehicle death collision on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405 in Fremont County on Friday, July 1 at 12:36 a.m. On US Highway 20, an 88-year-old man from Nampa was traveling west in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup towing a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer. The motorist veered off to the right, overcorrected, then veered to the left before flipping over. The driver, who was not using a seat belt, passed away from his wounds on the spot.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Authorities: Girl rescued from East Idaho backcountry after suffering accidental gunshot wound

A teenage girl was accidentally shot near Palisades Reservoir early Saturday evening, authorities said. The girl was wounded in the torso but is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday along the lower Palisades Lake which is north of Palisades Reservoir. The area where the...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Police: Local man arrested after dumping bleach on woman, attempting to strangle her

An Idaho Falls man is in jail after he reportedly choked a woman and poured bleach over her. According to a news release and a probable cause affidavit, Adam Rhoades, 35, also threatened the victim with a knife and told her he was going to slit her throat from “ear to ear.” The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from the victim’s father. When deputies arrived, the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Local man airlifted to hospital following ATV crash in Southeast Idaho backcountry

On Friday at about 8:15 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was notified of an ATV accident with injuries approximately 5 miles southwest of Bancroft in the Mill Creek area. The accident was reported to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m., but was not found until the victim did not return when expected. The victim was found after family members went looking for him. The Caribou County ambulance for...
BANCROFT, ID
Local cowboy recovering from rodeo injury

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot cowboy is out of the hospital and recovering from injuries suffered after landing awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse in the Ranch Rodeo event during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds Friday night. In response to a post on...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Local cowboy injured during Ranch Rodeo

BLACKFOOT -- A Blackfoot cowboy was seriously injured and transported to the hospital Friday night after landing awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. In response to a post on the Life In Blackfoot Facebook page, Cole Lewis...
BLACKFOOT, ID
