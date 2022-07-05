Authorites: Local man charged with aggravated battery for shoving man down stairs, pushing mom over

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance on July 1 on Janet Circle where family members were involved in an altercation.

Dispatch received the call just after 7 p.m. advising a female and a male had been battered by their adult son. Deputies arrived and spoke to the victims who identified Michael Jon Webster II, 36, as the suspect.

Apparently, Webster arrived at the residence with a girlfriend who was not welcome by the homeowner and an argument ensued. During the argument Webster pushed one of the victims down some stairs and the other, Webster’s mother, was shoved as she tried to stop the altercation. Webster’s mother sustained a possible broken wrist from the fall.

Webster had left the location prior to the arrival of Deputies but was located and detained just after midnight by Idaho Falls Police Officers at a hotel on N. Holmes. Webster had items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, THC wax and unknown pills on his person.

Webster was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on two felony charges for aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine. Webster was also booked for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a misdemeanor citation for battery.