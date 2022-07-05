ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Leslie, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Leslie; Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Leslie and central Perry Counties through 545 PM EDT At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mosley Bend, or 9 miles west of Hazard, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Toulouse around 515 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Hazard, Avawam, Wooton, Frew, Bulan and Smilax. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MINGO NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE WAYNE WIRT WOOD WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV

