Days 105-109 The Four Day Challenge

RICHMOND – Preliminary reports indicate the 2022 Independence Day weekend proved deadly for nine individuals, to include three motorcyclists, across Virginia. The holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday (July 1, 2022) and concluded at midnight on Monday (July 4, 2022) as part of the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt. During last year’s four-day Independence Day Operation C.A.R.E initiative, there were 12 traffic deaths on Virginia highways.
