ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Days 105-109 The Four Day Challenge

By Pinky and The Brain
thetrek.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome hikers do the 4 State Challenge- hike from Virginia to Pennsylvania, a total of about 44 miles, in less than 24 hours. That’s not our style. We decided to take on a new challenge- The Four Day Challenge. Here are the rules:. Spend at least 4 days...

thetrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Va. residents encouraged to report sightings of invasive lanternflies

Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia, residents are being encouraged to report sightings of invasive spotted lanternflies. Spotted lanternflies present a danger to a number of crops and trees in Virginia and the U.S. The reporting form, put together by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, asks residents for the location...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
cardinalnews.org

The two Virginia ‘Easter eggs’ in the ‘Elvis’ movie

It has come to my attention that I have not written about Elvis. I have written about the governor, but not the King of Rock ’n’ Roll. Today, I shall make up for that grievous oversight. The occasion is the new biopic now playing in the proverbial “theater...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia foundation encourages farm projects with funding

The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability (VA FAIRS) has helped producers apply for more than $23.95 million in funding in 2022 to expand their farming efforts in reaching local communities. “We’re the best-kept secret in agriculture in Virginia,” Wilmer Stoneman, VA FAIRS executive director, said in a...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
City
Shenandoah, PA
City
Shenandoah, VA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
State
Virginia State
City
Waynesboro, PA
City
Dahlgren, VA
City
Achilles, VA
City
Waynesboro, VA
WFXR

Mystery species in Virginia? Radford researcher is on the case

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Some of the biggest animal mysteries in the wilds of Virginia are being solved in a lab in Radford. Dr. Tara Pelletier is an assistant professor of biology at Radford University. One of her areas of research is identifying previously undiscovered animal species. “I study biodiversity,” said Pelletier as she gestured […]
RADFORD, VA
shoredailynews.com

2022 July 4 Holiday Proves Deadly for Motorcyclists in Virginia

RICHMOND – Preliminary reports indicate the 2022 Independence Day weekend proved deadly for nine individuals, to include three motorcyclists, across Virginia. The holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday (July 1, 2022) and concluded at midnight on Monday (July 4, 2022) as part of the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt. During last year’s four-day Independence Day Operation C.A.R.E initiative, there were 12 traffic deaths on Virginia highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#New Challenge#Last Mile#One Down
WFXR

31 ABC stores in Virginia to extend operating hours

(WFXR) — In order to provide greater customer service, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has extended closing hours at 31 stores on Mondays through Saturdays. According to ABC communications, the following Virginia stores will now close at 9 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.: Amelia (store 351) – 15127 Patrick Henry Highway Amherst (store […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Prisoner Transferred To Virginia Sues Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man convicted in Wyoming of second-degree murder is suing the state, alleging mistreatment at the hands of his jailers in Virginia. Charles Kenzell Carter, in a 34-page hand-written complaint filed with U.S. District Court, is suing the Wyoming Department of...
WYOMING STATE
theroanokestar.com

Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
cardinalnews.org

Why are people going to Martinsville for wind turbine training?

Twenty-seven miles off the coast of Virginia Beach stand two gigantic wind turbines, each taller than the Washington Monument. Each turn of the blades brings the future a little closer. The turbines are part of a pilot program for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project. If it’s approved,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

Sandwich bags and bubble wrap can be recycled. A Virginia plant is turning them into outdoor decks

Of all the plastic that’s manufactured, only about 9 percent is recycled, according to the United Nations. In March 175 countries across the world pledged to create a legally-binding instrument by 2024 to end plastic pollution. Much of what’s thrown away is plastic numbers two and four, which includes plastic bags. These types of plastics are not accepted by most city or county recycling programs, though they can be recycled, and most grocery stores collect it in bins outside their stores.
FLOYD, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia Receives $22.7 Million to Reclaim Abandoned Mine Lands

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) is getting a significant increase in funding to reclaim abandoned mine land features across the Commonwealth. The agency was awarded $22,790,000 in federal funding which will significantly increase the projects and job opportunities made possible through the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program.
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

Gas prices continue to fall in Virginia

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen over 11 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 41-hundred stations in Virginia, gas prices in Virginia are averaging $4.60 a gallon, which is nearly four cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still stand $1.66 a gallon higher than a year ago.
thecentersquare.com

Northern Virginia town adopts gun buyback ordinance

(The Center Square) – A town in northern Virginia has adopted a gun buyback ordinance, which will allow residents to receive compensation for giving unwanted firearms to the town. The Dumfries Town Council approved the gun buyback program at a meeting this week. The ordinance the council adopted authorizes...
DUMFRIES, VA
Fairfax Times

New laws took effect July 1

During this year’s early session, the Virginia legislature enacted more than 800 new bills into law, all of which took effect July 1. Some of the changes include updates to law enforcement, healthcare law, and education. One major change comes with the passage of SB 741, effectively standardizing the...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy