Days 105-109 The Four Day Challenge

Of all the plastic that’s manufactured, only about 9 percent is recycled, according to the United Nations. In March 175 countries across the world pledged to create a legally-binding instrument by 2024 to end plastic pollution. Much of what’s thrown away is plastic numbers two and four, which includes plastic bags. These types of plastics are not accepted by most city or county recycling programs, though they can be recycled, and most grocery stores collect it in bins outside their stores.

FLOYD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO