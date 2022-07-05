ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

Wildfire Evacuations Lifted in Solano County's Cordelia

NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvacuation orders and warnings issued Tuesday afternoon due to a wildfire in the Cordelia area of Solano County have been lifted, according to the county's Office of...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Evacuations lifted for Nelson Fire in Solano County | Update

Just before 1 p.m., the Vallejo Firefighters Association reported that forward progress for the Nelson Fire had been stopped at 22 acres. According to Solano County Office of Emergency Services, all evacuation warnings for the Nelson Fire have been lifted and all of the roads have reopened. Original Story:. The...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fireworks cause fires in Contra Costa County

(KRON) — Fireworks are tradition on Independence Day, but they caused some trouble on Monday night. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, some of those fireworks ignited fires. The fire department said it responded to 11 fires in the hour after 9:00 p.m., at least three of which were started by fireworks. […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Drought restrictions announced in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (July 6, 2022) — Contra Costa now faces a third consecutive dry year. Responding to drought conditions requires all customers to reduce water consumption. Because of this, both Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) and East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) have enacted Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Solano County, CA
Local
California Government
Solano County, CA
Government
City
Vallejo, CA
Vallejo, CA
Government
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area COVID-19 Hospitalization Numbers Rising But Manageable

Counties across the Bay Area continue to see the number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 creeping upward. All nine local counties are back in the CDC's high-risk category for COVID-19 community levels, and the highly-transmissible BA.5 subvariant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is quickly taking over. Santa Clara...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caltrans to Close Northbound Lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito for Repair Work

Caltrans is slated to close two of four northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito for 57 hours this weekend for emergency repair work. The closure from the Robin Williams Tunnel to the Rodeo Avenue off-ramp will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans. Motorists could face delays ranging from 30 to 60 minutes during the closure.
SAUSALITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Mutual Aid
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks in Antioch injure woman's eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A small fire sparked by illegal fireworks threatened a home in Antioch. It was just one of dozens that Contra Costa County crews responded to over the weekend. Nei Trotter said she was injured in one of those fires. "The smell was really bad," she said. "The...
ANTIOCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
KRON4 News

Fireworks spark dozens of Bay Area fires

LAFEYETTE (KRON) – It was a busy Fourth of July night and fire departments continue to be busy this morning. People warned about the dangers of illegal fireworks continued to light them up, causing dozens of fires across the Bay Area. Firefighters in Contra Costa County reported fighting 30...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fourth of July Fireworks Leave Bay Area With Worse Air Quality

Monday’s fireworks left the Bay Area with worse air quality, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Parts of East Oakland, San Francisco, and Gilroy reported unhealthy conditions from the celebrations. However, wind helped clear most of it out by mid-morning Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

Fireworks Or Barbecue May Have Sparked Fire That Trapped July 4th Revelers

A group of around 100 people celebrating the Fourth of July found themselves trapped in a recreation area near Sacramento, California, due to a fast-spreading wildfire. The Electra Fire in Sierra Nevada Gold Country broke out on Monday (July 4) and quickly ballooned to over 4.7 square miles by Tuesday morning. Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman said that the fire started at the Vox Beach area of the North Fork Mokelumne River. While the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Redman suggested it was caused by fireworks or a barbecue.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy