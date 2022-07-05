ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes Beach, FL

Family brings their California-style Mexican restaurant to Anna Maria Island from PA

By James A. Jones Jr.
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

Los Chiludos Fresh Mexican Grill opened last week, adding a new option to one of the most diverse shopping areas in Manatee County.

Serving California-style Mexican food, Los Chiludos joins the roster in the Anna Maria Island Center shopping center at 3232 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

The roster also includes Old Hamburg Schnitzel Haus, Teriyaki Cove, Graze Street AMI , Peaches Restaurant, Solo’s Pizza, China 1, The Cheesecake Cutie & Cafe , Holy Cow Ice Cream and Other Cool Stuff and more.

Owners Tera and Jose Lemus — who operate Los Chiludos with their sons, Anthony and Alonzo — say that the diversity of eateries was one of the things that attracted them to their location, along with, of course, the beaches of Anna Maria Island.

“We started vacationing on Anna Maria Island about seven years ago and fell in love with the island,” Tera said.

In March, the family moved to the Bradenton area after operating a Mexican restaurant in the Pittsburgh area since 2008.

Jose was born in Mexico City and moved to Orange County, Calif., at the age of 15. He and Tera met as teens in Orange County, and moved to Pittsburgh in 2000.

Jose has been in the restaurant industry since he was 17 and fell in love with the kitchen during training as a restaurant manager. Los Chiludos incorporates traditional Mexican flavors with a fresh, healthy Southern California twist. Jose hopes to one day open multiple locations.

Anthony, 27, says business has been good, as have reviews from guests.

“The best thing is seeing the satisfaction of the customers. We really care about our customers,” Anthony said.

Other shopping center tenants have been very welcoming, Tera said.

“This is a perfect place with just about every type of restaurant. All are small business owners,” she said. “Everybody is so friendly. We couldn’t have asked for better neighbors.”

Los Chiludos offers dining in and take out. Either way, there is no compromise in flavor or quality, the Lemus family says.

Highlights from the menu include specialty burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and appetizers.

House specials include Shrimp Volcano (jumbo shrimp served over a bed of Spanish rice. Topped with red cabbage, mango salsa, guacamole, fresco cheese and a chipotle aioli) and the Carnitas Platter (tender pork topped with onion and cilantro and salsa. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and four warm corn tortillas).

Anothony Lemus says his go-to from the menu is the Steak Chilango (grilled steak, peppers and onions, rice, shredded cheese, spicy crema salsa and chipotle salsa).

“It’s got somewhat of a kick, but not too much,” he said.

Los Chiludos is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, when brunch is featured. The restaurant is closed Mondays.

For more information, visit https://loschiludos.com/ or call 941-345-4102.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnNH4_0gVZ4vkP00
Owners Tera and Jose Lemus operate Los Chiludos Fresh Mexican Grill, 3232 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach, with their sons, Alonzo (left) and Anthony (right), shown June 29, 2022. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVwQa_0gVZ4vkP00
Owners Tera and Jose Lemus operate Los Chiludos Fresh Mexican Grill, 3232 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach, with their sons, Alonzo and Anthony. Shown above is the fish taco. Los Chiludos photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGH4q_0gVZ4vkP00
Los Chiludos Fresh Mexican Grill opened this week in the Anna Maria Island Center shopping center at 3232 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach, shown June 29, 2022. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayMJM_0gVZ4vkP00
Los Chiludos Fresh Mexican Grill opened this week in the Anna Maria Island Center shopping center at 3232 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Shown above is the bacon avocado breakfast burrito. Los Chiludos photo

