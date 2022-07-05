Burglar uses excavator to break into business
MEMPHIS, TN.— A burglar used some heavy equipment to tear down the wall of a bike shop and get inside, Memphis police said.
Police say the break-in happened around 5 a.m. June 25 at MidSouth Super Sports on Pleasant View in northeast Memphis.
When the police got there, they found a construction excavator that had been used to tear down a side wall.
MidSouth Super Sports sells and custom-designs sports bikes.
No arrests have been made. Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with tips.
