ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Burglar uses excavator to break into business

By Calum Tuttle
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKSMJ_0gVZ3t1A00

MEMPHIS, TN.— A burglar used some heavy equipment to tear down the wall of a bike shop and get inside, Memphis police said.

Police say the break-in happened around 5 a.m. June 25 at MidSouth Super Sports on Pleasant View in northeast Memphis.

Local Top Stories

When the police got there, they found a construction excavator that had been used to tear down a side wall.

MidSouth Super Sports sells and custom-designs sports bikes.

No arrests have been made. Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Teen arrested after string of vehicle thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after a slew of vehicle thefts that occurred over a three-month span. Memphis Police say Keeno Tillman is facing several counts of theft of property, as well as burglary from a motor vehicle. The first vehicle theft was reported on May 6 at the Walgreens on Elvis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four arrested after alleged crime spree ends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Two men and two teens are facing serious charges after allegedly committing a number of crimes including stealing a car from the Memphis International Airport. Investigators haven’t said if the vehicle was taken from the parking garage or cell phone lot where people wait to pick up passengers. Either way, rideshare driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect charged after Cordova officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been charged after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Cordova, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. 23-year-old Charlie Gibson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a handgun. The incident happened Monday night in the 9200...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Cordova, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Deadly house fire in Frayser declared arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a house fire in Frayser Wednesday night. Memphis Fire responded to the fire around 10:20 p.m. on the 4400 block of Suncrest. MFD later confirmed the fire as arson. Christopher Blake lives next door and says he watched as the house...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fire truck wreck at Park, Airways hurts 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were hurt Wednesday when an SUV collided with a Memphis fire engine at Park Avenue and Airways. Police said the wreck happened at 1 p.m. None of the victims had life-threatening injuries, but were taken to hospitals, police said. There was no word on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pronounced dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday evening, police say. Officers were called out to 3900 block of Camelot Lane at 5:40 p.m. where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. No arrests have been made. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man carjacks Meals on Wheels employee in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in police custody after being accused of carjacking a woman who was driving a company vehicle that provides meals to seniors. A Meals on Wheels employee told police that she was driving the company’s Nissan on the 100 block of Fernwood Avenue on Tuesday when Willie Conway, also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Burglary#Memphis Police#Memphis Zoo#Excavator#Property Crime#Local Top Stories House#Midsouth Super Sports#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

AR woman accused of leading deputy on high-speed chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has been arrested after she reportedly led a Poinsett County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase after speeding away from a traffic stop. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, at around 2:19 a.m. Thursday, deputies pulled over a vehicle at an Exxon on Highway 69 in Trumann. Deputies reportedly stopped the vehicle after they learned the owner of the vehicle had a suspended license.
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
WREG

Man points gun at deputy during road rage incident: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy during a road rage incident last week. Police say James Maples is responsible for pulling a gun out on the deputy in Whitehaven on June 28 just before 9 a.m. According to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Stop the vehicle and don’t move’: Rideshare drivers carjacked

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three teens are facing charges after they carjacked two rideshare drivers in the Whitehaven area. Police say 18-year-old Nicholas Odum and two other juveniles ages 16 and 17 who haven’t been identified carjacked the two female drivers. The first incident happened on Saturday around 9 p.m. According to the affidavit, a Lyft driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Caregiver charged for leaving vulnerable adult in scorching car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis caregiver has been charged for leaving a vulnerable adult in a hot car without air conditioning. Stephani Nunn, 23, a caregiver for Sevita Health, was charged for the neglect of a vulnerable adult while working for the assisted living group. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas woman killed during crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has died after a crash on I-55, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-55 in Mississippi County around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Reports say Brittany Woodson, 27, lost control of her car after she attempted to switch lanes to avoid […]
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
WREG

Memphis fugitive indicted on 2 murder charges

MEMPHIS, TN.— After allegedly shooting four people, a Memphis fugitive has been indicted Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office said Thursday. Trevon Harris, 22, was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. The shootings happened May 7, 2020 around 7...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fatal crash in Parkway Village kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car wreck on Wednesday morning off Lamar and Knight Arnold after a driver hit a car and fled the scene. Police said that a hit-and-run driver struck a 2003 Nissan Altima and drove off. Police said the victim was taken to Regional One, but he did not survive his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deputy run over, suspect shot in Cordova

UPDATE: Charlie Gibson, 23, has been identified as the suspect in the officer-involved shooting. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A suspect and two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the hospital following an incident in Cordova Monday night. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 p.m. in the 9200 block of Durhamshire Drive, a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

US Marshals operation leads to 122 arrests in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– More than 1,500 fugitives nationwide are behind bars Wednesday for violent crimes including murder, aggravated assault, and rape after a special operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service. “During the month of June, the U.S. Marshal Service deployed Operation North Star in Memphis and 9 other cities,” said Tyreece Miller with the U.S. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Career criminal sentenced to 15 years for possession of a firearm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Carlos Gwin, also known as “Carlos Chambers,” was sentenced to 180 months in prison with three years of supervised release....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy