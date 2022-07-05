ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Marshall Ramsey: Safe Place

By Marshall Ramsey
Mississippi Today
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Houston, we have a huge problem.

WJTV 12

Two Mississippi district attorneys say they will not prosecute people who provide or seek abortions

Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a federal right to abortion, two Mississippi district attorneys say they will not prosecute those who seek, provide or help someone obtain an abortion.  Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and District Attorney Shameca Collins, who represents the sixth district for Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi district attorney said she will not prosecute those who seek abortion. She is 1 of 2 in state, 90 in country who signed commitment

Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins is one of two Mississippi prosecutors who have signed a statement saying they will not prosecute someone who seeks an abortion, performs and abortion or helps someone obtain an abortion. Mississippi Today reported Collins joins Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens in signing a joint...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
State
Mississippi State
City
Houston, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Magnolia State Live

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

Infighting continues to plague Coastal Mississippi tourism bureau

GULFPORT, Mississippi – The state’s largest tourism bureau is once again caught in the crosshairs of infighting by members of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Coastal Mississippi, a taxpayer-funded tourism bureau, is tasked with marketing the entire Gulf Coast as a destination for Jackson, Hancock and Harrison Counties. But for the second time since September, Harrison County supervisors are at the center of strife that could affect the tourism agency’s ability to do business.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian is Selected as Site of Mississippi Freedom Trail

Pass Christian has been selected as one of the locations of the Mississippi Freedom Trail marker because it was place of birth for Lawrence Guyot. Guyot was an instrumental figure in the Civil Rights Movement, being chair of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, project director for Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and an organizer for the 1964 Freedom Summer Project.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
styleblueprint.com

Refuel at Mississippi’s 12 “Gas Station Gourmet” Hotspots

We understand that elevated fuel costs can make a trip to the gas station a painful experience. But on some visits, you might just find something else inside the station to dull the pain a bit — great food! While the wall of jerky and the robotic brisket-ordering system at Buc-ee’s (a gas station complex that can be seen from the International Space Station) might be impressive, we prefer smaller, down-home service stations when we’re hunting for tasty food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Mississippians
WJTV.com

Mississippi Insight for July 3, 2022: Barbour and Olney

Republican strategist Austin Barbour recaps Mississippi’s GOP primary runoffs for Congress and looks ahead to the November general elections. And economist Dr. Martha Olney examines the real causes of inflation and when consumers might get a break. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown and produced by Tom Wright.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
american-rails.com

Mississippi Scenic Train Rides

Mississippi enjoys a long, colorful history with railroads. The Illinois Central provided the greatest coverage, a system that linked the Gulf Coast with Chicago. It also reached as far west as the western gateway of Council Bluffs, Iowa/Omaha, Nebraska. The competing Gulf, Mobile & Ohio was another notable, boasting two...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

God has bigger plans for you

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Just because you don’t see a way, doesn’t mean God doesn’t have a way for you. God has big plans for you..bigger than anything you have seen in the past.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

What’s going on around Mississippi in July?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the hottest months of the year has arrived. While many people will be taking summer vacations this month, there’s still plenty to do around Mississippi. Mark your calendar and don’t forget to check out 12 News’ Gas Tank Getaways that you can take right now. Here’s what’s going on […]
Mississippi Press

High gas prices hit Mississippians more than most

NEW YORK -- Although Mississippi consistently ranks among the states with the lowest average gas prices, when prices skyrocket as they have in 2022, Mississippians are among those who suffer the most. As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Mississippi was $4.29, according to gas...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo set for August

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo will take place August 5-7 on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. Farmers will have the opportunity to find everything on their list of needed equipment at the Expo, which will be headquartered in the Mississippi Trade Mart building. For landowners and wildlife managers planning to plant […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
TUPELO, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

