ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Can Boris Johnson survive these resignations?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was the whiff of panic hanging over it all. The prime minister's team had invited me in for a last-minute interview with Boris Johnson. Five o'clock Tuesday evening, in his Commons office. The mementoes of a political career are scattered around: an Olympic flag, a mocked-up plastic bus...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

‘His reign is over’: How foreign media reacted as Boris Johnson was hit by resignations

With Boris Johnson battling to shore up his premiership after multiple ministerial resignations, foreign media are trying to assess how much longer the British PM will be in power. Some commentators are certain that the latest events are the nail in the coffin for Mr Johnson’s leadership. However, others are wary of predicting the fall of a leader who has miraculously survived multiple scandals and determinedly clung on as prime minister. “Boris Johnson’s reign is in free-fall”, was the assessment of Rob Harris in the Sydney Morning Herald.In a stinging critique, the paper’s Europe correspondent said that Mr Johnson’s...
U.K.
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership.The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”The Sun runs “Resign! Resign! Resign!” along the top of its page 4 and 5 spread, before calling Boris Johnson a “greased piglet” on the following double-page piece.The editorial in the paper’s opinion section is more balanced, acknowledging Mr Johnson got the “big calls” right.“Boris must ask himself if he honestly believes he can revive his...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Commons#Conservative#British
The Independent

Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:09.30amThe pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.09.25amA Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.09.14amBoris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader with blast at ‘eccentric’ push to oust him

Boris Johnson resigned as Tory leader but delivered a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.The Prime Minister intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.He assembled a new-look Cabinet to replace the ministers who quit or were sacked since the political bloodbath began on Tuesday.While the Prime Minister was intent on showing he was still in charge – even if only temporarily – his...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson resignation: Hampshire and Isle of Wight reaction

Conservative politicians in the south of England have welcomed Boris Johnson's decision to stand down as Conservative leader. Mr Johnson has stepped down as party leader but said he would continue to serve until a successor is chosen. It follows a dramatic 48 hours which saw dozens of ministers resign...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Liz Truss mulls seizure of Russian assets in UK to give to Ukraine

The UK wants to follow the example of Canada and seize the assets of Russians in the UK in order to give them to Ukraine, Liz Truss has said. It comes as the foreign secretary is due to give a speech on Monday to a Ukraine reconstruction conference in Lugano, Switzerland, which will be attended either in person or virtually by most of Ukraine’s senior political leadership.
ECONOMY
BBC

Chris Mason: Boris Johnson's authority is draining away

Sometimes politics is subtle. And then there are days like today. Sitting in the Press Gallery in the House of Commons, watching Prime Minister's Questions, you could feel and hear Boris Johnson's authority draining away. I was watching the faces and demeanour of Conservative MPs during the session. Tribalism is...
POLITICS
BBC

China: MI5 and FBI heads warn of ‘immense’ threat

The heads of UK and US security services have made an unprecedented joint appearance to warn of the threat from China. FBI director Christopher Wray said China was the "biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security" and had interfered in politics, including recent elections. MI5 head Ken McCallum...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Boris Johnson sacks ‘snake’ Michael Gove as he vows to ‘fight on’

Boris Johnson has sacked senior cabinet minister Michael Gove after the levelling up secretary told him he had lost support of the Conservative Party and should now resign.The prime minister is refusing to resign and will “fight on”, his allies say, after confrontations at No 10 with senior cabinet ministers who pleaded with him to accept the game is up.Mr Gove privately told Mr Johnson it is time to quit as PM at a meeting earlier on Wednesday, The Independent understands.Referring to Mr Gove as a “snake”, one No 10 source told the BBC that “you can’t have a snake who is not with you...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson – live: Zahawi new chancellor after Sunak and Javid resignations spark chaos

Boris Johnson has appointed education secretary Nadhim Zahawi his new chancellor after both Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned from the cabinet over the PM’s handling of misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher. Their departures – along with that of Tory vice-chair Bim Afolami – have thrown Mr Johnson’s premiership into question and come amid mounting Tory fury at the prime minister, after No 10 admitted he was aware when promoting Mr Pincher to a role in charge of MPs’ welfare that a misconduct complaint had been upheld against him.Downing Street denied accusations from former Foreign Office permanent secretary Lord...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable.He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision.“The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October,” a No 10 source said.Prime Minister: this is not...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

2 key ministers quit Boris Johnson government

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was clinging to power Tuesday after two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership amid shifting explanations about his handling of a sexual misconduct scandal. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Do the right thing and go’: Nadhim Zahawi tells Boris Johnson to resign two days after appointed chancellor

Newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi publicly called on Boris Johnson to resign, telling the prime minister: “You must do the right thing and go now.”The dramatic intervention came just two days after Mr Zahawi was appointed to replace Rishi Sunak, who quit as chancellor on Tuesday.A source close to Mr Zahawi made clear he is not resigning, however, adding: “The country needs a chancellor and he will serve as long as he’s asked to do so.”Moments after the new chancellor’s call for Mr Johnson to resign, Michelle Donelan, who was promoted to education secretary two days ago, also...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy