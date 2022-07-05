ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Razor clam harvest to close

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 2 days ago

The razor clam harvest will be closed in Clatsop County from July 15 through Sept. 30.

The annual closure began in 1967 to protect the clam population by allowing newly set young clams to establish themselves.

The closure extends from Tillamook Head in Seaside to the Columbia River. During the closure, staff at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will assess stock.

Clatsop County produces over 90% of the state’s razor clam harvest.

Razor clam harvesting will remain open on other state beaches from Tillamook Head to the California border. Bay clam harvest is open throughout the coast.

The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
