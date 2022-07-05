ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Meter, IA

Van Meter softball, baseball finish out regular season

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Van Meter softball team closed out its regular season with another busy week, playing, and winning, six games. After Van Meter defeated Earlham in both doubleheader games to begin the week June 27, the Bulldogs took on Des Moines Christian on June 28 on senior night. Van Meter...

adelnews.com

Dallas Center-Grimes baseball, softball head into the postseason

Baseball (20-14) Granted the third seed in the Class 3A Substate 2 bracket, DCG squares off with Winterset (13-14) on Thursday. And if their track record against the Huskies continues, the Mustangs are well on their way to the semifinals. Since 2009, the Mustangs have a 13-0 record against Winterset...
GRIMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Baseball Season Comes To Close Tuesday

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball loses in the Quarterfinal of the Class 2A Substate bracket Tuesday. Woodward-Granger moves forward in the bracket with a 12-3 win over ACGC. The Chargers got off to a hot start scoring two runs in the first inning and held the Hawks to zero runs the first two innings. The Hawks then outscored the Chargers 12 to 1 in the final five innings of play. ACGC baseball’s 2022 record will be (10-19) overall with a conference record of (6-14).
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa State women's basketball adds Hatfield to staff

(Ames) -- Iowa State women’s basketball has announced the addition of Emily Hatfield to the coaching staff. Hatfield will take on the role of coordinator of video and recruiting operations after three seasons at Tennessee Tech as the director basketball operations. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics...
AMES, IA
adelnews.com

Dallas County Fair Queen Coronation is set for July 13

Seven contestants are vying for the Dallas County Fair Queen crown. The coronation ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 at the center stage before the sponsorship dinner. The 2022 fair queen contestants include:. Kaydee Bennett - Woodward-Granger High School...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
HAWKEYE, IA
clayandmilk.com

Third cohort of Iowa G2M Accelerator announced

The Iowa Go-To-Market (G2M) Accelerator has announced the three startups that will participate in its third cohort. The following companies have been accepted into the June 2022 G2M cohort:. Janas Materials (Ames) — Janas Materials is developing sustainable technology for the coating industry, including a type of additive that can...
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

Weather Service Update for Storms and Heat on the 4th of July

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has released additional information about the expected weather conditions for the 4th of July. Currently thunderstorms are expected and some could be strong thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and damaging winds. Heat and humidity are expected to push heat indices over 100°.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Water Continues to Run Into Street From Des Moines Elementary School

(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
DES MOINES, IA
adelnews.com

Authorities recover Des Moines man's body after he went missing while tubing on Raccoon River

The body of a man who went missing Sunday while tubing on the Raccoon River in Dallas County was recovered Tuesday morning. Authorities received calls around 4:30 p.m. Sunday about tubers in distress on the Raccoon River between Adel and Van Meter. Ricco Morrow, 34, of Des Moines went missing around that time; his body was located downriver Tuesday morning, Van Meter Police Chief Bill Daggett said.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dallas County Authorities Continue Search For Man In Raccoon River

(Van Meter, IA) Authorities in Dallas County are searching for a man in the Raccoon River. Rescue crews were called to the location in Van Meter Sunday at about 4:30 p-m. Witnesses said the man in his mid-30s went under and didn’t resurface. His name hasn’t been released. A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says conditions on the river are dangerous.
We Are Iowa

Iowa woman undergoes IORT surgery at MercyOne

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sheree Wolf's bright hair perfectly matches her sunny disposition; an outlook she's earned after a hard journey. The Nevada woman said she was diagnosed with rectal cancer. "The cancer was the size of a grapefruit," Wolf said. After rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, her doctors...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

School officials caution new law could harm students, districts

Iowa school officials are concerned a new “parental choice” law will interfere with district funding and their ability to plan yearly budgets, which they say will ultimately affect students. Students attending Iowa public schools now have the option to open enroll into any district at any given time of the year. When students leave, over […] The post School officials caution new law could harm students, districts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

