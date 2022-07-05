ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Gut Feeling On Kevin Durant

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kendrick Perkins kicked off this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today with an interesting take on Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the fact that Durant literally requested a trade from the Nets, Perkins isn't so sure the star...

thespun.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul go glam for Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding

“Rumour Has It” Adele stunned at Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer and her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, went super glam for the June 25 festivities, watching as the Cleveland Cavaliers star and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wed at the New York Public Library with a “Great Gatsby”-inspired theme.  The “Easy on Me” songstress, 34, looked impeccable in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and long tulle sleeves. She paired the black tie-ready gown with matching pointy toe heels and a small black clutch. Adele, born Adele Adkins, fully embraced Gatsby glamour...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
The Spun

NBA Point Guard Reportedly Arrested Thursday Morning

New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooting point guard Devonte Graham was reportedly busted for a DWI early Thursday morning. According to reports, the Raleigh, North Carolina native was arrested in his hometown around 3 AM after highway patrol pulled him over. TMZ released a mugshot of Graham shortly after he was booked.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Today#Irving
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
564K+
Followers
66K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy