ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Adds Big Commitment To Its 2023 Recruiting Class

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nebraska football picked up its second four-star commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Tuesday afternoon. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller announced his commitment...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Caffey’s status unclear ahead of 2022 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook says it’d take a 30-for-30 documentary to chronicle Kayla Caffey’s eligibility saga. The All-American middle blocker’s status for the upcoming season is unclear, despite practice beginning next month. “There are some things with being a midyear graduate that...
LINCOLN, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Nebraska Football Snags Two More Commits for 2023

The Husker football team picked up two more commitments on Tuesday. One for each side of the ball. First adding a four-star wide receiver, Omarion Miller from North Caddo High School in Vivian, Louisiana. Miller was one of the top coveted players to come from Louisiana and according to 247Sports, he is the highest-ranked recruit that is a part of the 2023 class for Huskers so far. In his junior season, he hauled in 76 passes for 1,502 yards in 20 games to go along with 12 touchdowns. Back in August of 2021 Miller originally committed to LSU. Once Mikey Joseph departed for Lincoln in May, Miller de-committed from the Tigers. An official visit to Nebraska for Miller occurred on June 3rd.
VIVIAN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Nebraska Recruiting News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers received some very good news on the recruiting trail. Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller announced his commitment to Nebraska just a few moments ago. The Huskers won the recruiting battle over SEC power LSU. It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash. After paying for a move from Omaha to Crawford, Nebraska, Jessica Irwin tells her mom she has a lot of emotions to unpack.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Huskers#Lsu
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska issues provisional gaming licenses to WarHorse Gaming

WarHorse Gaming LLC announced on June 8 that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. The licenses allow for WarHorse management to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

NC Rotary hears update on Omaha, Lincoln casinos

In about two years’ time, Nebraskans who enjoy the casino experience will be able to stay within the state to take advantage of the new WarHorse Gaming LLC casinos in Lincoln and Omaha. Pete Graziano, director of marketing for WarHorse Gaming LLC, visited the Nebraska City Rotary Club June...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

V.F.W. Posts closing in Omaha metro

A lull in vaccination for kids under 5 in Omaha metro. It's been several weeks since COVID-19 vaccines were approved for children under the age of 5. A house was ripped apart in an explosion in northwest Iowa just a few hours ago. OPS holds job fair for support staff.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Nebraska Examiner

Blood says state needs new direction from governor after Ricketts

BELLEVUE — State Sen. Carol Blood is running more than a race for governor this summer. Between events, she runs the dog-friendly farmer’s market in Nebraska’s oldest city. She’s at Washington Park Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon, strolling past the booths of vendors selling small-batch steaks, homemade pastries, fresh vegetables and hand-painted art. […] The post Blood says state needs new direction from governor after Ricketts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Maroon 5 cancels tour, including August concert in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maroon 5 announced its cancelling their North American tour, which includes their concert scheduled for Aug. 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. In a Facebook post, the band said, “unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs have impeded our ability to confidently present the first class show you deserve.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate Charles Kays, 81, died on Tuesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Kays was sentenced in Douglas County for first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and other crimes. He began his...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing east of Columbus. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

Seward gun show brings questions about gun reform here in Nebraska

SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) -Seward held their Fourth of July gun show this weekend, and we spoke with Nebraskans in attendance about President Biden’s newest gun reform law and what they think will be happening here in Nebraska. Around the nation, people are still talking about what some call “the...
SEWARD, NE
doniphanherald.com

Don Walton: Flood congressional victory spotlights rural-urban divide

Last week's special election in eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District not only matched Mike Flood against Patty Pansing Brooks, but also produced results that pitted Lincoln against the rest of the district. With Sarpy County emerging as a potential battleground in the Nov. 8 general election when 1st District voters...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
564K+
Followers
66K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy