AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the beginning of July, three nationwide credit reporting agencies removed nearly 70% of medical debt from credit reports and made changes to how they will be handled in the future. While credit analysts said that up to 45% of Americans could gain from the changes, a report from WalletHub showed that people in Amarillo saw more positive impact than in the majority of the country.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO