U.K.

Sajid Javid seen after shock resignation

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have quit after the PM...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson's resignation speech as he quits as Tory leader

Boris Johnson has announced he is quitting as leader of the Conservative Party after a perilous few days in office. The crisis engulfing Mr Johnson's premiership escalated on Tuesday, following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They quit within minutes of each other following...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid quits telling Boris Johnson the Tory party is ‘bigger than any individual’

Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, telling the scandal-hit Boris Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual”.As Tory MPs pleaded with the cabinet to bring down the prime minister, Mr Javid walked out, saying: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”The resignation came moments after Mr Johnson ended his silence on the Chris Pincher scandal, apologising for promoting him despite having evidence of his sexual misconduct.“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” Mr Javid wrote.Moments later,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson appoints Greg Clark and Robert Buckland to cabinet as PM fills vacant posts

Boris Johnson has named Greg Clark as levelling up secretary, Robert Buckland as Welsh secretary, and James Cleverly as education secretary as he filled vacant cabinet posts in a bid to stay on as caretaker prime minister until the autumn.Shailesh Vara becomes the new Northern Ireland secretary after Brandon Lewis quit this morning, while Kit Malthouse will be the new Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office.Mr Johnson announced his resignation shortly before 1pm on Thursday after mass resignations from the ministerial ranks. He condemned the “eccentric” Tory revolt.The PM is scrabbling to fill...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Papers call on PM to quit after shock resignations throw No 10 into chaos

Boris Johnson’s premiership may have reached the point of no return after a wave of sudden and incendiary Cabinet departures shook the Conservative front benches on Tuesday.The explosive resignations of now former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and ex-health secretary Sajid Javid, who stepped down amid anger over the prime minister’s handling of misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher, hailed he biggest leadership crisis of Mr Johnson’s premiership so far.It followed a bodged confession by No 10 that, despite intially denying it, he was in fact aware when promoting Mr Pincher to his role as deputy chief whip that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson – live: Zahawi new chancellor after Sunak and Javid resignations spark chaos

Boris Johnson has appointed education secretary Nadhim Zahawi his new chancellor after both Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resigned from the cabinet over the PM’s handling of misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher. Their departures – along with that of Tory vice-chair Bim Afolami – have thrown Mr Johnson’s premiership into question and come amid mounting Tory fury at the prime minister, after No 10 admitted he was aware when promoting Mr Pincher to a role in charge of MPs’ welfare that a misconduct complaint had been upheld against him.Downing Street denied accusations from former Foreign Office permanent secretary Lord...
U.K.
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson should stay PM as he is ‘a big man who is willing to apologise’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Boris Johnson to remain prime minister, claiming that he is "a big man who is willing to apologise" for his mistakes.The Brexit opportunities minister took to the airwaves on Tuesday evening describing the prime minister's actions a "a minor mistake".It comes after the Cabinet and front bench was hit by a slew of resignations including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.The prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and whether he lied about what he knew of the MP's behaviour.Mr Johnson appointed the Mr Pincher to deputy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet resignations: ‘End might be nigh’ for Boris Johnson, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said “the end might be nigh” for the Prime Minister as his premiership hangs in the balance after the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers. Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK’s health secretary on Tuesday, sparking a fresh crisis in Downing Street, after the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher exploded.
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson resignation: Hampshire and Isle of Wight reaction

Conservative politicians in the south of England have welcomed Boris Johnson's decision to stand down as Conservative leader. Mr Johnson has stepped down as party leader but said he would continue to serve until a successor is chosen. It follows a dramatic 48 hours which saw dozens of ministers resign...
POLITICS
BBC

Rishi Sunak's and Sajid Javid's resignation letters in full

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and the Secretary of State for Health, Sajid Javid, have resigned from Boris Johnson's government. Here are their letters of resignation. Sajid Javid's resignation letter. Prime Minister,. It was a privilege to have been asked to come back into Government to serve as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid resignation letter in full as ‘team player’ health secretary quits: ‘You have lost my confidence’

Sajid Javid has dramatically resigned as health secretary in the first of two major blows to Boris Johnson on Tuesday evening. In a tweet, he wrote: “I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.“It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”Mr Javid’s departure was swiftly followed by chancellor Rishi Sunak’s exit from the Prime Minister’s crumbling cabinet. Read Sajid Javid’s resignation letter in full:It was a privilege to have been asked to...
HEALTH
The Independent

Priti Patel tells Boris Johnson his time is up as calls mount for him to resign

Priti Patel has told Boris Johnson he has lost the support of Conservative MPs during crisis talks at Downing Street.Speaking to Mr Johnson in Downing Street on Wednesday evening, the home secretary conveyed the overwhelming view of the parliamentary Tory party that his time at No 10 was up.Though she has long been loyal to the prime minister, Ms Patel joined several cabinet colleagues who gathered in Downing Street to tell Mr Johnson he could not go on.Other ministers present included Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, Chris Heaton Harris, the chief whip and Simon Hart, the Welsh secretary.The Independent...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Game over’ for Boris Johnson as papers react to Cabinet resignations

The national mastheads paint a grim picture for the Prime Minister after Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary. “Game over”, declares the headline of The Times’ leader, which adds it “is a mistake” for the Prime Minister to continue clinging to power because he “has lost the confidence of his party and the country”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sunak and Javid resignations: Lord Frost’s letter in full as former Brexit negotiator calls for PM to quit

Boris Johnson’s former chief Brexit negotiator has backed Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid after they resigned as ministers within minutes of each other. Mr Johnson’s government has been thrown into chaos after Mr Sunak quit as chancellor and Mr Javid resigned as health secretary after the prime minister admitted it was a “mistake” to appoint Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip. A humiliating apology from the Prime Minister was unable to prevent the departure of two senior ministers and potential leadership rivals, with both writing incendiary resignation letters.Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted...
POLITICS

