Politics

Sir Keir Starmer: The government is now collapsing

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labour leader has said the Conservative party was "corrupted" and called for a...

www.bbc.com

CNBC

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after more than 50 MPs quit government

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday after more than 50 members of Parliament resigned from his government within 48 hours. Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson said that it is "clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and so a new prime minister."
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Germany, Ireland slam UK move toward overriding Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — Germany and Ireland have condemned the U.K government’s move towards unilaterally rewriting parts of the post-Brexit deal with the European Union. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Irish counterpart Simon Coveney said there was “no legal or political justification” for overriding the agreed trade rules in Northern Ireland.
EUROPE
BBC

Boris Johnson's resignation speech as he quits as Tory leader

Boris Johnson has announced he is quitting as leader of the Conservative Party after a perilous few days in office. The crisis engulfing Mr Johnson's premiership escalated on Tuesday, following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They quit within minutes of each other following...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership frenzy begins as MPs start campaigning to succeed Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s would-be successors to lead the Conservative Party and the country are quietly getting their leadership campaigns under way, after the prime minister announced his resignation on Thursday.No clear favourite has emerged in the first few frenzied hours after the prime minister’s unusual resignation speech outside No 10, during which he mourned the “eccentric” Tory revolt which finally forced him to quit.Deputy PM Dominic Raab and ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove, described by a No 10 source as “a snake” after he turned on Mr Johnson, have ruled themselves out, The Independent understands. But around a dozen MPs are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid quits telling Boris Johnson the Tory party is ‘bigger than any individual’

Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, telling the scandal-hit Boris Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual”.As Tory MPs pleaded with the cabinet to bring down the prime minister, Mr Javid walked out, saying: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”The resignation came moments after Mr Johnson ended his silence on the Chris Pincher scandal, apologising for promoting him despite having evidence of his sexual misconduct.“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” Mr Javid wrote.Moments later,...
POLITICS
Axios

The top candidates to replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister

Boris Johnson resigned as Conservative Party leader Thursday, but said he'd stay on as U.K. prime minister until a new leader is chosen. The announcement came after his allies deserted him over his mounting scandals. State of play: The race to replace him as both leader of the Conservative Party...
POLITICS
BBC

No diplomatic immunity in modern slavery cases, Supreme Court rules

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that diplomats cannot hide behind immunity to exploit workers, in a victory for campaigners against modern slavery. Diplomats are normally protected from both criminal charges and civil cases in the countries where they are posted. But the court found a Saudi diplomat accused of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson could last as prime minister for over 20 years

Boris Johnson could last for 20 years as prime minister, Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.The prime minister's leadership is in jeopardy after numerous ministers, including health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, offered their resignations.Likening Johnson to Robert Walpole, whose premiership lasted two decades, Rees-Mogg suggested that the PM wasn't going anywhere anytime soon."I'm going for Walpole. Walpole did 21 years, and I'd like to see the Prime Minister do better than Walpole", Rees-Mogg told Sky News.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson should stay PM as he is ‘a big man who is willing to apologise’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Boris Johnson to remain prime minister, claiming that he is "a big man who is willing to apologise" for his mistakes.The Brexit opportunities minister took to the airwaves on Tuesday evening describing the prime minister's actions a "a minor mistake".It comes after the Cabinet and front bench was hit by a slew of resignations including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.The prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and whether he lied about what he knew of the MP's behaviour.Mr Johnson appointed the Mr Pincher to deputy...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson resignation: Hampshire and Isle of Wight reaction

Conservative politicians in the south of England have welcomed Boris Johnson's decision to stand down as Conservative leader. Mr Johnson has stepped down as party leader but said he would continue to serve until a successor is chosen. It follows a dramatic 48 hours which saw dozens of ministers resign...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ben Wallace won’t say if will run for Tory party leadership after Boris Johnson quits

Ben Wallace has declined to say whether he will run for the Conservative Party leadership, insisting that he will continue to focus on his job as defence secretary.Mr Wallace, coming top among poll of Tory members to succeed Boris Johnson as leader after his resignation on Thursday, spoke during a visit to a training centre for Ukrainian troops in north of England.The defence secretary said he was convinced that the political turmoil in the Britain would not lead to any lessening of support for Ukraine, stressing that he had built up a cross-party consensus on the issue.“I don’t think there...
POLITICS
BBC

West Midlands MPs withdraw support for Boris Johnson

Dozens of Tory MPs across the West Midlands have called on Boris Johnson to step down as prime minister. Although he was only appointed chancellor on Tuesday, Stratford Nadhim Zahawi is believed to be among them. Ministers Robin Walker and Rachel Maclean resigned from their government posts on Wednesday. Parliamentary...
POLITICS
BBC

Sri Lanka president asks Russia's Vladimir Putin for help to buy fuel

Sri Lanka's president says he has asked Russia's Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped nation import fuel, as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he "had a very productive" discussion with Mr Putin. It comes after Sri Lanka's energy minister warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russian Parliament Passes First Vote on War Economy Measures

LONDON (Reuters) -The Russian government will be able to compel businesses to supply the military with goods and make their employees work overtime under two laws to support Moscow's war in Ukraine that were approved in an initial vote in parliament on Tuesday. The measures will effectively place Russia on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel tells Boris Johnson his time is up as calls mount for him to resign

Priti Patel has told Boris Johnson he has lost the support of Conservative MPs during crisis talks at Downing Street.Speaking to Mr Johnson in Downing Street on Wednesday evening, the home secretary conveyed the overwhelming view of the parliamentary Tory party that his time at No 10 was up.Though she has long been loyal to the prime minister, Ms Patel joined several cabinet colleagues who gathered in Downing Street to tell Mr Johnson he could not go on.Other ministers present included Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, Chris Heaton Harris, the chief whip and Simon Hart, the Welsh secretary.The Independent...
POLITICS

