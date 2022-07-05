ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

By Juliana Kaplan, Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
  • For over a year, businesses have been complaining about how hard it is to hire.
  • The labor shortage may be driven in part by a lack of childcare or workers wanting better pay.
  • Mitch McConnell says that labor shortages will end when workers run out of stimulus savings.

Comments / 372

Lithuanian Observer
1d ago

McConnell is a perfect example of a wealthy man having no idea what the common man and the impoverished person is going through. He needs to be voted out of office.

Reply(37)
325
Opinion Lin
1d ago

Mitch, you have got to be joking, or are you that out of touch? Some people never got a check or just one, then they had to wait til they filed their taxes and learned they owe the government money, just not as much.. So much for Trumps supposed tax break...

Reply(8)
94
Tray B
1d ago

Earth to Mitch, coming from someone who hasn't worked a day in his life. You stand in the way of anything that Ky would benefit from.

Reply(7)
115
Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
