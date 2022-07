Ohhh~ What a Life!! Kayaking, fishing or just watching the ferries go by~ right out your front door! This beautifully maintained Waterfront home is truly a gem~ from the main floor Master suite with double showers to the French door leading to the covered deck or the fabulous kitchen with double oven, cherry cabinets & colorful tile, any chef would enjoy preparing meals in this delightful kitchen. The home was built with ADA features, no steps to traverse from the front door or garage as well as the master bathroom & shower. On a clear day you can see the Olympic Mountains, or spend time watching whatever comes through Rich Passage.....nesting Eagles a few doors down. Close to downtown Port Orchard & foot ferries. A quaint community~

PORT ORCHARD, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO