I’m a gardening pro – my favorite products will get rid of crabgrass from your lawn forever

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
 2 days ago
BECAUSE crabgrass tends to regenerate if the roots remain in the soil, it can be a difficult plant to completely eliminate.

Luckily, there are some solutions to keep the pesky weed at bay.

The experts at Epic Gardening have revealed some stellar products that will help you destroy the crabgrass taking over your lawn.

WITHOUT CHEMICALS

The best way to remove crabgrass without chemicals is to get it out by the roots.

The more of it you can remove before it produces seed, the less likely crabgrass is to reappear.

Since crabgrass seeds can stay in soil for up to three years, this takes some time commitment and dedication.

WITH CHEMICALS

A pendimethalin weed preventer is a good chemical solution for crabgrass.

A widely used one such as Scotts Halts Crabgrass & Grassy Weed Preventer can get the job done.

This crabgrass treatment should be applied early in the spring before soil temperatures rise above 55 degrees.

To ensure that the weed eliminator does its job, don't seed, rake, or aerate your lawn for four months after you apply it.

In warmer climates, you’ll need to use a pre-emergence treatment twice a year.

As soon as the soil temperature reaches 55 degrees in the early spring, you should whip it out.

Use a pre-emergence treatment again in the fall to stop winter weed growth from occurring.

When the soil temperature goes below 50 degrees consistently, pendimethalin treatments will become less effective.

If you have a stubborn patch of crabgrass that won't die, try out a crabgrass spot treatment like Bonide Weed Beater Plus. Spot treatments can easily stop the bothersome weeds from reoccurring.

ORGANICALLY

A pre-emergence weed inhibitor product, corn gluten meal is a good organic option to get rid of crabgrass. Espoma Organic Weed Preventer is one highly rated choice.

The cornstarch byproduct has the ability to help slow or entirely eliminate the growth of a majority of weeds – crabgrass and dandelions to name a few.

Be sure to use the corn gluten meal in both spring and fall to prevent weed growth.

And to get rid of crabgrass in the summer, you’ll need to use a crabgrass spot treatment.

A great option is the Agralawn Crabgrass Killer.

