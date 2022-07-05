ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Southampton Days – Beloved Bucks County Fourth of July Tradition – Celebrates 50th Anniversary

By Ken Knickerbocker
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I27ML_0gVZ13iP00
Image via CBS Philly.

Southampton Days, a beloved Bucks County Fourth of July tradition that has been a staple for generations of families, is celebrating its 50th anniversary, writes Alicia Roberts for CBS Philly.

“My favorite thing about the whole fair is seeing a family walk down the midway with like a kid on the dad’s shoulders,” said Glenn Roggio, the chairman of Southampton Days.

The community fair was first held in 1972 in the space behind the firehouse and has since grown into a week-long event that kicks off with the annual parade down 2nd Street Pike.

The following days are filled with amusements, various games, pie-eating contests, a talent show, and so much more. This year, the fireworks extravaganza will be the biggest one yet.

“The whole show should probably look like a finale from beginning to end, so we pretty much doubled the amount of fireworks we’re shooting in the air but we’re still doing it in the same amount of time,” said Roggio.

The whole event is also run by volunteers, which makes it rather unique.

“We do it all for the kids, that’s why we do it,” said Roggio.

Read more about Southampton Days at CBS Philly.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Sand Sculptures At Peddler’s Village Bring The Beach To Bucks County

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday on CBS3. From shopping to dining, there is always plenty to do at Peddler’s Village. But how about a little bit of the beach in Bucks County. Master sand sculptors have created some incredible designs all around the village just in time for summer. At first glance, one would think you’d taken a trip down the Jersey shore. But these sand sculptures are nestled between colonial-style shops, and along winding brick walkways. This is Peddler’s Village in Bucks County. “Bringing the beach to Bucks County is, is magical,” Joseph Albert, the festival and event director, said. And...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Summer happenings in Bucks County

With summer officially underway, there’s much to do in Bucks County during these warm-weather months. A full list of events and activities is below. Rent a solo or two-person tube at Bucks County River Country and sign up for a two-, three- or four-hour tubing experience down the Delaware River. Pack snacks and sunscreen for an adventurous day. If you’re going with friends, bring a long rope to tie your tubes together so that you don’t float away from each other. Visit rivercountry.net.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Chester County Pennsylvania Breweries

Looking for the best places for a cold-brewed beer in Chester County, PA? There are many breweries in the area, but we've narrowed our selection to the following five. Check out our Chester County Brewery Round-up to see which one is best for you! Then, visit the breweries to experience them for yourself. And, of course, don't forget to bring your camera!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
sauconsource.com

Fun (Half) Day Trips: Bucks County’s Nockamixon Cliffs

If you think it’s necessary to travel hundreds of miles to stand under cliffs that tower several hundred feet in the sky, think again. The Nockamixon Cliffs along the Delaware River south of Kintnersville are an impressive natural wonder that is also close to home. The cliffs aren’t particularly...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Italian Brunch Spot Opens In Bucks

An Italian brunch spot is opening soon in Bucks County. Loretta's is located at 312 Mill St. in Bristol Borough, in the former Angelina's Bake Shop storefront. Guests can select from fresh pastries and coffee, as well as Italian American sandwiches and pizza. The eatery is apparently scheduled to open...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Completely Out Of Space For Dogs, ACCT Philly Issues Urgent Plea For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team — or ACCT — has issued a plea for help. The agency says they are completely out of space for dogs. ACCT says the situation calls for immediate attention. They need many more people to consider adopting a pet, specifically dogs. All of the kennels and cages are full at their facility in Feltonville. But shelters everywhere are seeing a surge. ACCT Co-Executive Director Sarah Barnett says various things are contributing to the problem. A “surge in strays” is one, which is common around July 4 as many dogs go missing. But the economy is also playing a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Blobfest 2022: The 23rd Annual Celebration of the Classic Horror Film

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — This weekend, the 23rd annual Blobfest will take place at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. The event is a celebration of the classic horror film The Blob, which was shot in and around Phoenixville in 1958. This year’s festival will feature screenings of the original movie, as well as fan-made short films inspired by The Blob. In addition, there will be a variety of vendors selling food and drink, as well as merchandise related to the film.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fourth Of July#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Cbs Philly#Southampton Days#Roggio
Daily Voice

Italian Brunch Spot Replaces Shuttered Bucks Bake Shop

An Italian brunch spot is opening soon in Bucks County. Loretta's is located at 312 Mill St. in Bristol Borough, in the former Angelina's Bake Shop storefront. Guests can select from fresh pastries and coffee, as well as Italian American sandwiches and pizza. The eatery is apparently scheduled to open...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy