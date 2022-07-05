Southampton Days – Beloved Bucks County Fourth of July Tradition – Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Image via CBS Philly.

Southampton Days, a beloved Bucks County Fourth of July tradition that has been a staple for generations of families, is celebrating its 50th anniversary, writes Alicia Roberts for CBS Philly.

“My favorite thing about the whole fair is seeing a family walk down the midway with like a kid on the dad’s shoulders,” said Glenn Roggio, the chairman of Southampton Days.

The community fair was first held in 1972 in the space behind the firehouse and has since grown into a week-long event that kicks off with the annual parade down 2nd Street Pike.

The following days are filled with amusements, various games, pie-eating contests, a talent show, and so much more. This year, the fireworks extravaganza will be the biggest one yet.

“The whole show should probably look like a finale from beginning to end, so we pretty much doubled the amount of fireworks we’re shooting in the air but we’re still doing it in the same amount of time,” said Roggio.

The whole event is also run by volunteers, which makes it rather unique.

“We do it all for the kids, that’s why we do it,” said Roggio.

