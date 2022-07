HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Police say that a seventh person has died as a result of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. On Monday morning around 10 a.m., a fourth of July parade was interrupted by gunshots that killed seven and injured at least 30 people. Police say that the age range of the victims is eight to 85 years. Officials say that no children have passed away.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO