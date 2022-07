The sheriff's office says a body has been recovered from Lake Travis at the area where a swimmer went missing July Fourth. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says lake patrol deputies responded to a 9-1-1 report of a missing swimmer near the Hippie Hallow area at around 6 p.m. Deputies used sonar to search the area, but nothing was found by the time the sun set and the search was suspended until the next day.

