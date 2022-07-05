ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

The Animal Foundation is waiving reclaim fees for lost pets until July 10

By KTNV Staff
 2 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is waiving fees for those looking to reclaim their lost pets until July 10.

On Tuesday, the Animal Foundation reported an intake of 231 animals so far this month. Of those 231 animals, the foundation took in 81 stray cats, 130 stray dogs, and 20 “other” stray animals so far this month.

On the Fourth of July alone, 41 pets were brought in.

The foundation, and many other animal advocates, have reminded pet owners that fireworks can be very scary for pets, and many get so startled that they run away.

The Animal Foundation says there are several things you can do if you lost a pet or found one.

First, you should identify a few good pictures of your pet and any identifying marks they may have. Next, upload the picture to the PetCo Love Lost app, which uses facial recognition to match lost and found pets.

Another option is to make a lost dog report with organizations like Pet Harbor and Helping Lost Pets.

And lastly, the Animal Foundation says to call them, as a majority of lost pets in Clark County are taken there. Owners have until Sunday to reunite with their pets without a reclaim fee.

LAS VEGAS, NV
