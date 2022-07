TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka hospital reports a jump this week in the number of patients with COVID who are hospitalized. In an update Tuesday, Stormont Vail said it has 19 COVID-positive patients. They say the number is up from five patients a week ago. Of the recent hospital admissions, Stormont said 77 percent are patients who are unvaccinated or had last dose/booster more than six months ago.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO