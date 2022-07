A listeria outbreak linked to one death and more than 20 illnesses has been tied to a Florida ice cream brand, the Centers for Disease Control announced. The CDC announced last week it was investigating a multi-state outbreak of listeria with links to Florida after 23 people from 10 states were infected with the outbreak strain. Nearly all the patients lived in or had traveled to Florida. One of the patients, in Illinois, died. Five pregnant women were among those who got ill, resulting in the loss of one of the fetuses.

