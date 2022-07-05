ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Home, OR

Time for a (Sportsman's) Holiday in Sweet Home

By ALEX POWERS
Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Sweet Home’s big weekend off is back, Thursday to Saturday, July 7-9, with the return of Sportsman’s Holiday. Event co-organizer Karla Hogan described the classic car cruise, parade and fireworks display, among other events, as nods to tradition in an event that is itself a tradition. Hogan...

lebanon-express.com

klcc.org

Going To The Oregon Country Fair? Here's What You Need

If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
VENETA, OR
The Oregonian

A perfect 36-hour eating itinerary in Eugene

Earlier this month, we offered up our comprehensive guide to Eugene’s best restaurants, from the secret cocktail bar hidden above the city’s top omakase sushi counter to the breakfast burritos and bibimbap bowls at the city’s favorite hangover brunch spot. But even with huge crowds expected at...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Independence Day brings out fireworks shows and events

OREGON -- Many communities held celebrations and parades today, but there are still multiple fireworks displays happening this Fourth of July evening. Tonight is the final night of the Eugene Pro Rodeo, and rodeo organizers have planned the largest fireworks display they’ve ever done to close it out. They say they’ve packed four nights worth of fireworks into one evening, and it can be seen at the Oregon Horse Center on Prairie Road after the bull riding at 7:30 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake algae: How about this idea?

Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
ALBANY, NY
hh-today.com

Owners plan to rebuild fire-damaged fourplex

The two-story building with four apartments at Ferry Street and Fourth Avenue in downtown Albany has stood there for 76 years. A fire nearly destroyed it on the Fourth of July, but the owners say they will rebuild. The fire erupted just before 10 p.m. Monday. Albany firefighters responded with...
ALBANY, OR
kykn.com

Hoopla Takes to the Streets in Salem

Salem, Ore. — Hoopla is celebrating its 23rd year in 2022 and is ready to play July 13 through July 17, as Oregon’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament. The tournament invites more than 950 teams, 3,500 participants, and 700 volunteers of all skills and ages to lace up their sneakers and compete against the backdrop of the Oregon State Capitol Grounds in Salem, Or. Event information can be found at http://oregonhoopla.com.
SALEM, OR
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Carly Holmes injured in Sprint Car accident in Oregon

Sprint Car driver Carly Holmes was injured on Monday night during a race at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Her brother Tanner gave an update on her condition on Facebook. Tanner has not provided a new update at the time of the publication. “Thank you to everyone that...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KGW

Life Flight Network adds base in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A life-saving resource is enhancing its coverage to help people get medical attention as quickly as possible. Life Flight Network, a not-for-profit air medical service, has added a new base in Salem. “Oftentimes, people can’t get the care that they need fast enough,” said Ben Clayton,...
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
Cottage Grove Sentinel

New CG city ordinance could mean relief for area homeless

While the topic of a proposed homeless shelter in Cottage Grove has been at the center of community and City conversations over the last several months, new sections of law enacted by Oregon’s 2022 Legislative Assembly - Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 195.520 – may be the key to providing quick and less expensive relief for those experiencing homelessness, not to mention people who have been impacted by shortfalls in affordable housing.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
hh-today.com

More apartments on Albany’s east side

On Wednesday I took a bike ride to the east side of Albany to take a look at the site where a series of apartment blocks are sprouting up south of the roundabout on Knox Butte Road. Here’s my impression:. The building permits on file say there will be...
ALBANY, NY
opb.org

Cyclist rescued after falling down ravine in Oregon’s Polk County

Fire officials in Oregon’s Polk County rescued a bicyclist who fell down a ravine Saturday. Southwest Polk Fire District and other responders say they had to rely on GPS coordinates to find the cyclist, who had crashed and fallen near a Forest Service road, according to a press release. The area is east of Salem, Oregon.
POLK COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

American Legion baseball: Marketmen split doubleheader with Diamond Sports

Drew Rice had two hits and two RBIs and Dre Smith a double and three RBIs Tuesday as Corvallis defeated Northwest Diamond Sports 18U 10-4 in a nonleague American Legion baseball game at Taylor Field. The Gerding Builders Marketmen (15-9) split the doubleheader after dropping the second game, 4-3. Tyler...
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVZ

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KPTV) — An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., July 5

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 47. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit, operated by David Parrish (59) of Walton, and a white Ford F150, operated by Jessie Lomelli (31) of Eugene, turned left from Territorial Road onto Hwy 126W and struck a male pedestrian who was crossing the roadway against the crosswalk lights. The male pedestrian, who has not been identified, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Parrish and Lomelli were uninjured. Hwy 126W was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted on scene by Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Veneta Fire Department and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR

