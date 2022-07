RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The wife of a comedian playing in western Nevada this weekend won a $1.4 million slot jackpot Friday at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. The player identified as Kathryn J. was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot when she won, the GSR said in a statement. Kathyrn said she was grateful to IGT, the GSR and its staff. “We are looking forward to paying down our debts and traveling,” she said in a statement.

RENO, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO