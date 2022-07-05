ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash identified

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjju0_0gVYzHxQ00

SAN DIEGO – A man who was killed in a motorcycle accident on state Route 94 over the weekend has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sharly Thao of San Marcos was killed after his motorcycle crashed in Campo Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

According to officials, Thao was traveling eastbound on SR-94 with a group of motorcyclists when he traveled off the road and struck a curb. The motorcycle struck an embankment and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. At the time of the incident, Thao was driving at an estimated 35 miles per hour.

Law enforcement and EMS were called to the scene and attempted to provide lifesaving care, but Thao was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office says that Thao’s official cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

Comments / 4

Related
sandiegocountynews.com

Two-vehicle collision injures driver in Oceanside

Oceanside, CA–One person suffered major injuries in a two-vehicle rollover collision Wednesday afternoon in the Loma Alta neighborhood in Oceanside. Oceanside Fire Department medical personnel and Oceanside Police received a report of the collision at around 3:33 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Barnwell Street near Mesa Drive.
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
San Marcos, CA
Crime & Safety
San Marcos, CA
Accidents
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Campo, CA
Campo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Marcos, CA
NBC San Diego

SDPD Sergeant Suffered Major Injuries in Temecula Crash

A motorcycle sergeant with the San Diego Police Department crashed into a pickup truck and suffered major injuries in Temecula, authorities said Monday. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the sergeant was riding his police-issued motorcycle northbound on Rainbow Canyon Road just...
TEMECULA, CA
Times of San Diego

Passenger Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Downtown MTS Bus Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the May 1 death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sharly Thao#Ems
ABC 10 News KGTV

SDPD motorcycle Sergeant injured in Temecula crash

TEMECULA, Calif. (CNS) — A motorcycle sergeant with the San Diego Police Department crashed into a pickup truck and suffered major injuries in Temecula, authorities said Monday. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the sergeant was riding his police-issued motorcycle northbound...
TEMECULA, CA
NBC San Diego

Skateboarder Injured After Riding into Oncoming Traffic in San Diego

A man on a skateboard was seriously injured after failing to yield to oncoming traffic in Point Loma Heights, police said Tuesday. The 28-year-old victim was riding south on Guizot Street at a "high rate of speed" when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 27- year-old man in a Toyota Prius, who was heading west on the cross street, Orchard Avenue, around 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX 5 San Diego

3 children hurt in Skyline traffic crash

SAN DIEGO – Three children were seriously hurt Sunday when the driver of a vehicle they were in rear-ended a truck in the Skyline area, police said. About 6:50 a.m., they were in a 2001 Honda Accord driven by a 25-year-old man and traveling eastbound at 6600 Skyline Dr., a San Diego police watch commander’s log shows. The driver rear-ended a 70-year-old man in a 2019 Ford F250 who was stopped at a red light with the intention to turn northbound onto 400 S. Woodman St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
newsantaana.com

Man arrested for fatal DUI crash in Orange

Tyler Pitchford was arrested on murder charges by Orange Police Officers as he was released from a hospital on June 28, in relation to a fatal DUI auto collision. On May 21, 2022, at 10:29 p.m., Pitchford (31-year-old male from Orange) was driving a Kia Soul north on Tustin Street. Pitchford failed to stop for the red light at Taft Avenue and collided into a Porsche. The driver of the Porsche died at the scene.
ORANGE, CA
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Sharly Thao died after a motorcycle crash near the U.S.-Mexico border (Campo, CA)

28-year-old Sharly Thao died after a motorcycle crash near the U.S.-Mexico border (Campo, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Sharly Thao, from San Marcos, as the man who lost his life after a crash Sunday near the U.S.-Mexico border. The fatal motorcycle collision took place at around 10:30 a.m. on State Route 94. The incident occurred near Volmer Lane, between the communities of Potrero and Campo [...]
CAMPO, CA
iheart.com

Zahau Family's Quest for Answers Takes Different Direction

SAN DIEGO - The family of Rebecca Zahau is dropping their lawsuit against the now-former San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. The lawsuit was filed in an effort to force Sheriff Gore, who retired earlier this year, to provide access to all of the records connected to the investigation into the death of Zahau, whose body was found at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado in 2011. The family and attorneys argued the Sheriff's Department only released records that supported the belief that Zahau's death was a suicide.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Car hits San Diego Police vehicle, flees scene

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a collision in which a driver struck a patrol car in Bankers Hill Tuesday morning and then fled the scene. SDPD officials said a department vehicle was in the 2100 block of Front Street at around 3:45 a.m. when it was hit by a car.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

New details emerge in GoJump’s fatal plane crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Federal authorities recently issued a preliminary report concerning the fatal crash of a small airplane operated by a skydiving company near Oceanside Municipal Airport, suggesting the pilots were dealing with an unresponsive throttle which resulted in the plane being unable to land safely on the runway. The...
OCEANSIDE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy